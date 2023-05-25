Japan teaser: Karthi plays mysterious character who is neither hero nor villain in quirky film

The teaser of Karthi’s upcoming Tamil film Japan, which has been directed by Raju Murugan, was unveiled on Thursday to coincide with the actor’s birthday. The teaser is an introduction to Karthi’s character and going by the visuals, he plays neither the hero nor villain. The makers have confirmed the film will hit the screens for Diwali festival. (Also read: When Karthi was thrown out of a theatre while watching Rangeela: 'Got tickets for the next shows, came back inside') Karthi's next film Japan is slated to be released this Diwali.

Japan teaser

Japan marks the maiden collaboration between Karthi and Raju Murugan. It also stars Anu Emmanuel. The teaser was introduced on Twitter with the caption, “Here comes our #Japan - Made in India.”

As per the makers, the film will also be dubbed and released in Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. Karthi plays a character called Japan in the film. The video introduces him as someone who is very mysterious. He can be very serious sometimes and too funny occasionally. In the video, Karthi can be seen sporting a very different hairstyle and goes on to introduce himself as Japan – made in India. The film has music by GV Prakash Kumar and is produced by Dream Warrior Pictures.

Karthi was recently seen in Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus, Ponniyin Selvan 2. He played the character of commander Vandhiyathevan in the film, which has so far grossed around ₹290 crore globally.

Karthi met fans who travelled from Japan

A few days after the release of PS 2, Karthi took out time to meet and interact with his ardent fans who came all the way from Japan to Chennai to watch Ponniyin Selvan 2. Terumi Kakubari Fujieda and Isao Endo, who’ve been a fan of Karthi for a long time, travelled all the way from Japan to catch him in Mani Ratnam’s film.

Talking about how she started following Karthi’s work, she said in an interview to DT Next, “When I was in Chennai , I watched Tamil films. I immediately liked Karthi. I have watched Kaithi several times. Since Tamil is a totally different language, I follow subtitles. Being Japanese, English subtitles are also difficult to follow. So, only when a DVD with Japanese subtitles was released, I bought it and ended up watching it often. It would be really grateful and helpful if Tamil films release in our country with Japanese subtitles.”

