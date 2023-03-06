Khushbu Sundar on sexual abuse by father at 8: 'I’m not ashamed, perpetrator needs to be...'

Actor-turned-politician Khushbu Sundar, opened up about being sexually abused by her father at the age of eight. She told news agency ANI that she feels there's nothing to be ashamed about the incident as she came out with honesty. Khushbu was recently nominated as a member of the National Commission for Women (NCW). Also read: Khushbu Sundar says she was sexually abused by her father since she was 8

Talking to the media for the first time since she revealed her past, Khushbu said, “I haven't made a startling statement, I came out with honesty & I am not ashamed of what I said. Perpetrator needs to be ashamed. If I have taken so many years to speak about it, I think women need to speak about it.”

Khushbu Sundar speaks to media after claims of sexual abuse by father.

She recently said to Barkha Dutt on Mojo Story, “I think when a child is abused, it scars the child for life and it’s not about a girl or a boy. My mother has been through the most abusive marriage. A man who probably thought it was his birthright to beat up his wife, beat up his children, sexually abuse his only daughter. When my abuse started I was just 8 years old and I had the courage to speak against him when I was 15.”

Khushbu said she doubted that anyone would believe her. She said she gained the courage to take a stand when she turned 15 and continued, “One fear that stayed with me was my mom may not believe me because I have seen her in that environment where there was ‘kuch bhi hojaye mera pati devata hai (no matter what happens, my husband is my God)’ mindset. But at 15, I thought that it was enough and I started revolting against him. I was not even 16 and he left us with whatever we had and we didn’t know where the next meal will come from."

Khushbu Sundar is an actor, film producer, and television presenter. She had joined the DMK initially. Later she shifted to Congress and became the party's spokesperson. She is currently serving as a member of BJP's National executive committee. Under the party, she contested the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly polls and was defeated by DMK.

