Khushbu Sundar says she was sexually abused by her father since she was 8: 'One fear that stayed with me was...'

Actor-turned-politician Khushbu Sundar, who was recently nominated as a member of the National Commission for Women (NCW), has shared her own story of sexual assault. The BJP leader has revealed in a new interview with Barkha Dutt for Mojo Story that she was sexually abused by her father since the age of eight and could speak up against him only after she turned 15. Also read: Rana Daggubati goes 'wow' as Khushbu Sundar digs up his childhood pic with uncle Venkatesh. See here

Khushbu is a member of the BJP national executive committee. She said in a recent post, “I want all your prayers and support so that the interests of Our 'Devis' are protected in all walks of life!”

Khushbu has said, “I think when a child is abused, it scars the child for life and it’s not about a girl or a boy. My mother has been through the most abusive marriage. A man who probably thought it was his birthright to beat up his wife, beat up his children, sexually abuse his only daughter. When my abuse started I was just 8 years old and I had the courage to speak against him when I was 15.”

Claiming that she doubted anyone would believe her, she added, “One fear that stayed with me was my mom may not believe me because I have seen her in that environment where there was ‘kuch bhi hojaye mera pati devata hai (no matter what happens, my husband is my God)’ mindset. But at 15 I thought that it was enough and I started revolting against him. I was not even 16 and he left us with whatever we had and we didn’t know where the next meal will come from.”

Khushbu Sundar is an actor, film producer, and television presenter. She had joined the DMK initially but moved to Congress later and became the party's spokesperson. She eventually shifted to the BJP and contested the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly polls but was defeated by DMK's N Ezhilan.

After her nomination in NCW, Khushbu Sundar thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for trusting her with this responsibility. She told ANI, "I have taken up the charge as a member of NCW, I have been vocal against atrocities on women and now this is a big platform given to me. I am grateful to PM Modi and NCW for trusting me with this responsibility."

