Rana Daggubati goes 'wow' as Khushbu Sundar digs up his childhood pic with uncle Venkatesh. See here

Actor Khushbu Sundar shared a throwback picture of actor Rana Daggubati as a child seated near his uncle, actor Venkatesh. Taking to Twitter, she wrote that she found the picture in her wardrobe.

In the photo, a young Rana Daggubati is held by Venkatesh as they spent time together. While Venkatesh smiled for the camera, Rana looked distracted.

Sharing the post, Khushbu captioned it, “Hey Junior, see what I found in my wardrobe!!! What beautiful memories we have.. (red heart emoji) @RanaDaggubati." Re-posting Khushbu’s tweet, Rana wrote, “Wow wow thank you (smiling face with heart emojis) and Happy New Year to you (red heart emoji)."

Wow wow thank you 🥰🥰 and Haopy new year to you ❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/je9kt3z4rm — Rana Daggubati (@RanaDaggubati) January 3, 2022

Several fans in replies to Khushbu’s tweet thanked her for sharing wonderful memories. A fan wrote, “Pure bliss to watch @VenkyMama. He is soooo cute. He soooo sweet He soooooooo handsome.....”

Rana was last seen on screen in the multilingual film Haathi Mere Saathi. He is looking forward to the release of the upcoming Telugu period romantic drama, Virataparvam, in which he’s rumoured to be playing a cop. The film, as per a statement released by the makers in the past, sheds light on the Naxal movement, specifically the moral dilemma that prevailed during the last decade.

Directed by Venu Udugala, Virataparvam also stars Sai Pallavi, Priyamani and Nandita Das in important roles. Both Sai Pallavi and Priyamani will be seen playing the role of Naxalites. The film marks Nandita Das's return to Telugu cinema after a decade. On joining the sets, Nandita had said that she’s both nervous as well thrilled to be shooting in a language after a long gap.

Rana was also part of Telugu magnum opus Hiranyakashyap. However, the project was put on the backburner due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Last October, Gunasekhar took to Twitter to make the announcement. He wrote, “Amidst this global pandemic, despite Hiranyakashyap pre-production work completed, the massive scale shoot will take off later than anticipated. In the meantime, I’ve embarked on another film.”

Last December, rumours emerged that the project had been shelved. However, Rana clarified in an interview to Mid-Day that the project will take off from mid-2020. But, there’s still no update on the project and when it will go on the floors.

