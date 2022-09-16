Home / Entertainment / Tamil Cinema / Sinam movie review: Arun Vijay film is a good investigative thriller with a controversial take on retribution

Sinam movie review: Arun Vijay film is a good investigative thriller with a controversial take on retribution

tamil cinema
Published on Sep 16, 2022 01:43 PM IST

Sinam movie review: Arun Vijay-starrer is an effective thriller with a strong emotional core but a rather controversial take on the concept of retribution and channelling one's rage.

Sinam stars Arun Vijay and Pallak Lalwani in lead.
Sinam stars Arun Vijay and Pallak Lalwani in lead.
ByHaricharan Pudipeddi

GNR Kumaravelan’s Sinam, which stars Arun Vijay in yet another author-backed role, is more than just a straightforward investigative thriller. What differentiates it from most cop stories is its effective emotional core that pays off handsomely in the climax. This is a film with very strong but controversial messaging about awakening one’s inner rage. The film definitely needed more sensitivity in the writing as it openly encourages retribution. Also read: Arun Vijay says he has seen ‘people losing their lives’ after their films leaked

Arun Vijay plays honest cop Pari Venkat When he’s off duty, his life revolves around his wife and daughter as he has no other family. Throughout the first half, we get a lot of scenes that establish the bond between the couple. One day, Pari gets called quite late in the night to a remote location as the local police have discovered two bodies which they suspect are of a couple that have been in an illicit relationship. Upon reaching the place, Pari is shocked to learn that the woman is his own wife who he’s been searching from late evening.

Postmortem report suggests that she was gang raped and killed. The incident leaves Pari deeply scarred and loses control over himself. He gets suspended after he breaks the hand of the investigating officer in a heated argument. A few weeks into his suspension, Pari is asked to join back and he’s handed over the case of the double homicide. Shocking truth is unearthed in his investigation and Pari decides to take matters into his own hands.

It's 2022 and filmmakers are still writing stories where the hero, a cop in this case, believes in the concept of retribution. A year ago, a case about police custodial death made headlines in Tamil Nadu and the police department was shamed for being insensitive and abusing power, which makes the timing of such messaging a bit odd.

Except for the problematic ending, Sinam works for striking a good balance between a police procedural and an emotional drama. Arun Vijay continues to impress in cop roles, which have somewhat become his staple characters. You talk about thrillers and cop stories in Tamil cinema, one has to mention Arun Vijay, who has successfully carved a niche in this space.

Sinam, with more sensitive writing, could’ve been a far more engaging thriller. Coming from director Kumaravelan, who made the highly impressive and moving Haridas – a film about autism a few years ago, it’s natural to expect more sensitivity in the writing.

Sinam

Director: GNR Kumaravelan

Cast: Arun Vijay, Pallak Lalwani and Kaali Venkat

ott:10
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
arun vijay
arun vijay

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, September 16, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out