Trisha Krishnan's X account get hacked, actor warns fans about suspicious posts

Actor Trisha Krishnan is basking in the success of her latest release Vidaamuyarchi. However, the actor became the latest celebrity whose official X account was hacked by scammers. The actor alerted fans about her X account getting hacked after the incident. (Also read: Vidaamuyarchi box office collection Day 5: Ajith Kumar's film suffers the Monday drop, total haul at ₹65 crore now) Trisha Krishnan has alerted fans about her X account hack.(Instagram/@trishakrishnan)

Trisha's X account gets hacked

The actor took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday evening to share the update that her X account got hacked. “My Twitter is hacked, guys. Whatever is posted is not from me until rectified. Thanks,” she wrote in the caption.

Trisha via Instagram Stories.

Many fans were alerted about the actor's X account after a series of posts announcing that she has launched her own line of cryptocurrency went public. In a post featuring a picture of her, the caption read, “My new cryptocurrency $KRISHNAN is now live."

About Vidaamuyarchi

Trisha was last seen in Vidaamuyarchi, which follows a man on a high-stakes mission to rescue his wife after she is abducted by a dangerous group in Azerbaijan. Filming began in 2023 and concluded in 2024, after which Ajith Kumar shifted focus to his racing career. Originally slated for a Pongal release, the film faced delays before finally hitting theatres. It opened to a mixed reception from both critics and audiences.

The Hindustan Times review of the film read, “The film has a lot of lag and predictability, but thanks to Ajith’s refreshing, underplayed performance and stunning visuals, we are not bogged down excessively by it. It is an Ajith Kumar film all the way, and it looks like the Kollywood star is trying to break out of the image he has with an offbeat road trip film. Trisha has essayed her role as Kayal to a T.”