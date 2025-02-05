Vidaamuyarchi out tomorrow: 8 things to know about Ajith Kumar's movie

Box office king Padma Bhushan Ajith Kumar’s latest film Vidaamuyarchi (Persistence) is all set to release on February 6 worldwide. This film has been directed by Magizh Thirumeni and produced by Lyca and audience expectations are high. Every Ajith Kumar film comes with its own flavour and so does Vidaamuyarchi. Here are 8 things you need to know about the film. (Also read: Ajith Kumar remembers his late father after being conferred Padma Bhushan: 'I wish he had lived to see this day') Directed by Magizh Thirumeni, the film is shot extensively in Azerbaijan and promises a stylish visual experience.

A release after two years

Thunivu in January 2023 was Ajith’s last release and since he hasn’t had a release in two years. The action star reportedly dedicated 121 days to this film and wanted to give people a good film that’ll entertain them.

Remake of Breakdown

This movie is a remake of the 1997 Hollywood crime thriller Breakdown which starred Kurt Russell and was written and directed by Jonathan Mostow. While Magizh Thirumeni would have given it a nativity to suit the Tamil audience, the core of the film would be akin to Breakdown and happens over a period of one day.

Ajith Kumar and action

The Kollywood star is known for his action sequences, especially on bikes, and this movie has plenty of that for action buffs. In fact, there were BTS videos shared on social media by the production house when Ajith performed the tough stunts in the rough terrain, showing how dedicated he was to his craft. He has performed some risky stunts including a race car sequence which is supposed to be one of the highlights of the film.

The Trisha factor

Trisha and Ajith Kumar reunite on screen after a decade. The Ponniyin Selvan actor has been having a great run over the last few years and she’s on top of her game. The two, who have worked in four films together with the last being Gautham Vasudev Menon’s Yennai Arindhal in 2015, are now back together for the fifth time for this action thriller.

Arjun Sarja the antagonist

He is known for his patriotic films and also for being fit. In this film, 62-year-old Arjun Sarja essays the role of the antagonist and while he has played these roles before, the character of Rakshith seems different still. Ajith and Arjun are back on screen together after 14 years post their superhit film in 2011, Mankatha.

Music by Anirudh

Music director Anirudh is known for his peppy, trendy music and he works for the third time on an Ajith film with Vidaamuyarchi. After the success of Vedalam (2015) and Vivegam (2017), the music director’s songs for this film are already topping the charts.

The Magizh Thirumeni collab

It’s for the first time that Ajith is working with Magizh Thirumeni and the audience is eager to see the film they have created. Magizh Thirumeni has been an assistant director to Selvaraghavan and Gautham Vasudev Menon, and directed five films. He veers towards the action thriller genre and this is what Vidaamuyarchi is also all about.

A new foreign locale

This is the first time a Tamil film has been extensively shot in Azerbaijan on a long schedule. Vidaamuyarchi had two long schedules (nearly three months) in the Eastern European country. While the country has the coast on one side, it has mountainous regions on the other, giving a very varied terrain. As we can see from the BTS videos and photos from the film, it is going to be a stylish visual treat from DOP Om Prakash for the audience as well.