Interview | Naga Chaitanya on father Nagarjuna’s legacy: ‘View it as inspiration rather than benchmark for comparison’

Back in 2009, Naga Chaitanya made his acting debut as a spirited college student in Josh, delighting fans of the Akkineni family who saw it as a new addition to the legacy of his grandfather Akkineni Nageswara Rao and father Nagarjuna. Seventeen years on, Chaitanya admits that he doesn’t view the legacy as a weight to carry, but rather as a source of inspiration. Naga Chaitanya got married to Sobhita Dhulipala in 2024.

Naga Chaitanya on his father’s legacy In an interview with Hindustan Times, Naga Chaitanya spoke about the expectations that come with carrying forward his father Nagarjuna’s legacy, while also revealing the fear that weighs on him the most.

After his debut, he went on to feature in projects such as Ye Maaya Chesave, 100% Love, Tadakha, Manam, Majili, Venky Mama, Love Story, and Bangarraju. He made his OTT debut in 2023 with Dhootha.

When asked about carving a niche for himself apart from his father’s legacy, Chaitanya shares that his focus has always been on building a career defined by his own choices and storytelling sensibilities.

“I view my father’s legacy as an inspiration rather than a benchmark for comparison. My journey is about carving out my own path and creating a set of stories that are uniquely mine,” he says.

Looking back at his career, Chaitanya continues, “Love Story was by far both the most challenging and rewarding—it pushed me emotionally and left a lasting impact on how I perceive relationships and resilience. Other roles like Thandel, Majili, and Dhootha also challenged me in different ways, helping me grow as an actor and deepen my understanding of human emotions.”