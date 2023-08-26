Ram Charan sends flowers, special note to Allu Arjun for National Award win for Pushpa; here's how actor reacted

Allu Arjun has created history by becoming the first Telugu actor to win the National Film Award for Best Actor for Pushpa: The Rise. As the actor took to Instagram Stories to respond to the love and excitement from several actors, he also shared how actor Ram Charan and his wife Upasana sent him a gift along with a note to congratulate him. (Also read: Allu Arjun gets emotional as he becomes first Telegu actor to win National Award with Pushpa) Both Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise and Ram Charan's RRR won National Awards.

Ram Charan and Upasana's gift

Allu Arjun shared a picture of the gift that was given to him by Ram Charan and Upasana. The picture showed a bouquet of beautiful flowers along with a short note that read, “Dearest Bunny… Congratulations. We’re soo happy for you. Here’s to many more such awards. Lots of Love.” Allu Arjun responded back to the warm gift and wrote, “Thank you so much. Touched.”

Allu Arjun via his Instagram Stories.

Allu Arjun celebrates after big win

Besides Allu Arjun's big win, the film also won the award for best music direction (songs) for Devi Sri Prasad. The 41 year-old star took to Instagram to share a photo with his team celebrating the movie's wins. He wrote, "A huge congratulations to all the national award winners across various categories and languages throughout the nation. Your accomplishments are truly commendable . & I would like to express my gratitude for the love and wishes pouring in from all corners of the country. Feeling honored and humbled by it all. Thank you for the love . Humbled (folded hands emoticon)"

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa: The Rise starred Allu Arjun as the titular character of a labourer who rises in the world of red sandalwood smuggling. It also starred Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil. The main cast has already begun work on the sequel of the film, titled Pushpa: The Rule.

RRR's National Award win

Meanwhile, Ram Charan's film RRR, also scored big at the 69th National Awards, winning in six categories, including Best Music Direction, Best Special Effects, Best Choreography, Best Action Direction/Stunt Choreography, Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment, and Best Male Playback Singer.

Ram will be next seen in Game Changer, which will also star Kiara Advani. Directed by S Shankar, the film is billed as an action drama with current-day politics.

