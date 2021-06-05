After arrest, Pearl V Puri’s friends and colleagues come out in his support

The news of actor Pearl V Puri getting arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl has come as a rude shock to many, with his co-stars and friends from the small screen world coming forward to stand with him.

As the police continue their investigation, his colleagues have urged people to wait for the truth to come out.

His friend and actor Karishma Tanna calls the charges “baseless”, saying, “It’s an old case. It happened when he was shooting for the show, Bepanah Pyaarr”.

Opening up about the case, she shares, “His co-actor, who was playing the role of his mother, Ekta Sharma, was going through divorce, and once her daughter had come on the set and since she was apparently Pearl’s fan, he clicked a picture with her”.

According to Tanna, Puri has become the victim of someone’s relationship gone sour, as she puts, “The husband has just pulled the kid into it, saying, ‘Let’s harass someone from Ekta’s show’. That is why he has been targeted”.

“I am feeling bad for him. It is a unfortunate thing and bad luck for Pearl. The truth will come out soon,” she adds.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Ekta Kapoor asserts, “What I witnessed from last night to now, was the absolute low in human depravity...Using an extremely important movement like ‘Me Too’ frivolously, to get your own agendas met with and mentally torturing a child and making an innocent person guilty... My opinion only comes from what the girl’s mother said to me last night & that is - Pearl is innocent”.

His former girlfriend Asmita Sood also can’t believe these allegations, and calls for a thorough investigation.

“Since we were not on talking terms for some years, I don’t know how he changed as a person. But I didn’t expect something like this would ever come out about him. I hope the truth comes out. The girl should get justice if this is a real accusation, and if not, then Pearl should get the respect back,” says Sood, recalling that he always showed respect towards her when they were close.

Actor Karan Veer Mehra has his doubts about “the person accusing” his friend. “As much as I stand for women’s rights and their freedom of speech, I know this boy has nothing to do with this. I have known Pearl for over three years, he is such a well-behaved and God-fearing person,” he reveals.

Puri’s former co-star, Anita Hassanandani, has also come in support of the actor. “Woke up to some nonsensical news bout @pearlvpuri I know him! It is NOT true ... canNOT be true.... all lies. I’m sure there is more to it. And the truth will be out soon. #ISTANDWITHPEARL,” she posted on Instagram.

It was Hassanandani’s post through which actor Adhvik Mahajan found out about the development, and now believes, “There is much more to this”.

“There are high chances when you are working in the industry of getting misunderstood… I have worked with Pearl on Naagin, and I know that he can never do something like this,” he adds.

Puri’s former co-star Sudha Chandran was also surprised with the news, and exclaimed, “He is sweet as far as I know”.

Soon, #IStandWithPearl started trending on social media, with actors Krystle D’souza, Vikaas Kalantri, Ishita Dutta, and Aly Goni extending their support to the actor.

“The real victims die, their stories go unheard, their families are waiting for justice all their lives. Do not belittle them. Do not make a mockery of it. Rape allegations cannot fu**ing be used at will. It Cannot. It should not,” wrote actor Nia Sharma on Instagram.

While actor Adaa Khan refused to comment on the same, his Naagin 3 co-star Surbhi Jyoti remained unavailable despite repeated attempts. After making his debut in 2013, Puri was last seen in TV show Brahmarakshas 2.