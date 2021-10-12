Ajay Devgn's Into The Wild with Bear Grylls trailer highlights his survival instinct in the Indian Ocean. Watch

Ajay Devgn has joined the likes of Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar by becoming the third Indian actor to appear on the adventure reality show, Into The Wild with Bear Grylls. The trailer of the upcoming episode shows Ajay's adventurous side as he struggles in the Indian Ocean to survive amid sharks and makes a catamaran with Grylls to reach an uninhabited island.

The trailer begins with Ajay standing on a boat as he is heard saying in a voiceover, “Games are for players, this is a stage for the bravehearts.” He soon jumps into the ocean with Grylls. The latter advised Ajay to stay calm if he comes close to sharks. They then walk on an island where they make a catamaran out of things they find in the jungle.

The episode will also feature Grylls and Ajay having a candid conversation about the actor's family, career, and life. Ajay said the opportunity allowed him to step out of his comfort zone.

He said, "This is my first ever expedition into the wild and I can tell you it wasn't child's play! My father was an action director and in my career span of 30 years in the Indian industry, I have had the fortune to play several roles including some dangerous action ones too. And, this was one of those times when I had to put those learnings to the test again. I'm so glad this opportunity came my way, it helped me explore and go beyond my comfort zone. A special salute to Bear who has been inspiring millions to explore and develop a much-needed relationship with nature, and of course to keep me safe in the wild. From hungry jungles to the depths of the ocean, Bear knows it all!"

Grylls was impressed with Ajay's commitment during their adventure. “To get to take the legendary Ajay into the wild and have an adventure with him was a privilege. Desert islands are always tough to survive on and Ajay showed total commitment to do what we needed to get out in one piece. He was also incredibly honest, sharing so many insights into his life and career and I value that honesty so much. One thing that I've learnt about Ajay is he is a quietly spoken man, but he is a man with great love and strength in his heart," he said.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had taken the challenge on Man vs Wild with Bear Grylls. Bear Grylls has hosted Barack Obama, Kate Winslet, Roger Federer, Julia Roberts in the past. The episode will premiere on Discovery+ in India on 22nd October, at 6 AM.