Avika Gor was emotional while marrying Milind Chandwani, got anxious as mangalsutra went missing before pheras

Actor Avika Gor, best known for her performances in popular shows such as Balika Vadhu and Sasural Simar Ka, recently tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend, Milind Chandwani, on the reality show Pati Patni Aur Panga. The promo of the wedding episode reveals it was an emotional ceremony, with Avika breaking down in tears. Balika Vadhu actor Avika Gor got married to Milind Chandwani on September 30.

Avika Gor cries at her wedding

The episode where Avika will be seen getting married to Milind will go on air on the small screen on Pati, Patni, Aur Panga over this weekend. The makers of the show released the promo of the episode on Tuesday.

The promo opens with Avika making her grand entrance under a phoolon ki chadar (floral canopy), accompanied by her father, family members and close friends.

In the promo, Avika is seen crying as she said, “Nahi socha tha ke aisa partner milega, nahi socha tha life mein ke aisi shaadi hogi (I had never thought in my life that I would find such a partner or have such a beautiful wedding). Isse zyada life mein aur kya mangun (What more could I have asked for in life?)"



On a lighter note, Hina Khan and Isha Malviya were seen playfully demanding ₹1,11,000 from Milind to get his shoes back, while Krushna Abhishek also joins in the celebrations. The couple marked the special occasion surrounded by their families and fellow show contestants, with Neha Kakkar, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Farah Khan, and Rakhi Sawant also joining the celebrations.

The promo offers a glimpse of the entire wedding, from the varmala ceremony to the pheras. It concluded on a dramatic note by showing that the mangalsutra has gone missing, with Avika asking Milind, “Where is the mangalsutra?” and Milind admitting he doesn’t know. The promo ends there, showing Avika visibly tense and emotional over the sudden disappearance.

More about the wedding

Earlier, Avika had shared that, given her special bond with Colors TV, she chose to marry Milind on the show Pati Patni Aur Panga, in which they are currently contestants. All the wedding festivities -- from haldi and sangeet to the mehendi ceremony -- were held on the show itself.

The celebrations featured fellow contestants from Hina Khan, Rocky Jaiswal, Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina Bonnerjee, Sudesh Lehri, Mamta Lehri, Swara Bhaskar, Fahad Ahmad, to Geeta Phogat. Other guests who joined the ceremony included Sonali Bendre, Munawar Faruqui, Krushna Abhishek, Farah Khan, and Rakhi Sawant. For her special day, Avika opted for a traditional red bridal lehenga, paired with emerald jewellery. Milind wore a golden sherwani and matching emerald accessories.

Avika and Milind met in 2020 when they were introduced through mutual friends in Hyderabad. The two got engaged in June 2025 and tied the knot on September 30, 2025.