Hina Khan tests positive for Covid-19, Surbhi Chandna, Aamir Ali and Bharti Singh send prayers

Hina Khan has tested positive for Covid-19. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor took to Instagram and issued a statement confirming the news. The star, who lost her father recently, revealed she has home-quarantined herself.

"In these extremely difficult and challenging times for me and my family, I have tested positive for Covid-19. Following the guidance of my doctors, I have home quarantined myself and taking all necessary precautions," she said in a statement.

Television actor Surbhi Chandna wrote, "Praying for you and the family. Stay Strong HK." Aamir Ali said, "Take care." Bharti Singh commented, "@realhinakhan take care dear stay strong wishing u a speedy recovery." Suyyash Rai said, "Pl tc Heena , wishing u a speedy recovery !"

Kasautii Zindagii Kay star Sahil Anand said, "Plz take care of urself @realhinakhan ...my prayers are with you and your family and you will recover soon don’t worry." Tina Datta said, "Get well super soon.. wish u a speedy recovery."

On Saturday, Hina confirmed the reports of her father's death with a statement on her Instagram Stories. She said, "My beloved father Aslam Khan left for heavenly abode on the 20th of April, 2021. I am grateful to each one of you for checking in on me and my family during these tough times. While me & my family are mourning the loss, my social media accounts will be handled by my team for upcoming work commitments. Thank you for your support & love. HINA KHAN."

Also Read: Kartik Aaryan says 'mask hai zaroori', shows how not to behave in public in Covid 19 times

Before her father's death, Hina was shooting a project in Kashmir. After her return, several television stars offered condolences via social media.

Hina shot to fame after her show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She also appeared in Bigg Boss season 11. Last year, Hina appeared on Bigg Boss 14 as a ‘senior’.





SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON