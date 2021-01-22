IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Jasmin Bhasin to reunite with Aly Goni on Bigg Boss 14: report
Jasmin Bhasin fell in love with Aly Goni during Bigg Boss 14.
Jasmin Bhasin fell in love with Aly Goni during Bigg Boss 14.
tv

Jasmin Bhasin to reunite with Aly Goni on Bigg Boss 14: report

Jasmin Bhasin will re-enter Bigg Boss 14, according to a new report, but not as a contestant. She will go on the show during family week to support Aly Goni.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 08:23 PM IST

Jasmin Bhasin’s Bigg Boss 14 eviction earlier this month was one of the most heartbreaking exits from the show, which moved even host Salman Khan to tears. Her best friend, Aly Goni, was inconsolable and needed his inhaler to regain composure. There might be a reason for him to rejoice, as a new report suggests that she will re-enter next month.

However, there is a twist. Jasmin will not enter Bigg Boss 14 as a contestant but will go inside the house as a part of family week. She will go as Aly’s connection and be a support system to him.

A source told The Times of India, “Jasmin will be quarantined for a week from January 30. After completing the mandatory quarantine period, she will go inside the house for a week during the family week.”

The source added that it will be a ‘complete role reversal’ this time: “Jasmin will be for Aly what he was for her before he walked out of the house to save her — a faithful support system.”


Reportedly, Rakhi Sawant’s husband, Ritesh, might finally reveal his identity to the world by entering Bigg Boss 14 to support her. Manu Punjabi, who opted out last month due to medical reasons, will extend support to Devoleena Bhattacharjee.

Also read: Swara Bhasker says she does not believe in ‘bullying other people into’ having a political opinion

Jasmin and Aly, who have been best friends since before their Bigg Boss 14 stint, saw a change in their dynamic on the show. They were often seen discussing the possibility of being in love with each other and even married.

After her eviction, Jasmin confessed that she fell in love with Aly during the show. During a chat with her fans on Twitter, she addressed a question on whether she will marry him. “Marriage is a very big decision to be taken by two people. Our families & I are waiting for @AlyGoni to come back and we will discuss it as a family,” she wrote.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bigg boss 14 jasmin bhasin aly goni

Related Stories

Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni are close friends and he often supported her on Bigg Boss 14.(Colors)
Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni are close friends and he often supported her on Bigg Boss 14.(Colors)
tv

Sister comes to Aly Goni's defence as Jasmin Bhasin's fans target him

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 03:08 PM IST
Bigg Boss 14: Aly Goni's sister Ilham says Jasmin Bhasin knows him well, and targeting him for her eviction 'won't help' .
READ FULL STORY
Jasmin Bhasin reacted to Nikki Tamboli having feelings for Aly Goni.
Jasmin Bhasin reacted to Nikki Tamboli having feelings for Aly Goni.
tv

Fan asks Jasmin Bhasin about Nikki Tamboli’s feelings for Aly Goni, see reply

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 11:28 AM IST
Jasmin Bhasin reacted to Nikki Tamboli confessing that she likes Aly Goni. Jasmin fell in love with Aly, her best friend, during Bigg Boss 14.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
e-paper
Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia found love on Bigg Boss 14.
Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia found love on Bigg Boss 14.
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Eijaz Khan addresses question on marrying Pavitra Punia

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 08:50 PM IST
Eijaz Khan said that his father approves of his relationship with Bigg Boss 14 co-contestant Pavitra Punia. He also addressed a question on whether marriage is on the cards.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jasmin Bhasin fell in love with Aly Goni during Bigg Boss 14.
Jasmin Bhasin fell in love with Aly Goni during Bigg Boss 14.
tv

Jasmin Bhasin to reunite with Aly Goni on Bigg Boss 14: report

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 08:23 PM IST
Jasmin Bhasin will re-enter Bigg Boss 14, according to a new report, but not as a contestant. She will go on the show during family week to support Aly Goni.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anita Hassanandani and her husband Rohit Reddy are expecting their first child.
Anita Hassanandani and her husband Rohit Reddy are expecting their first child.
tv

Anita jokingly asks Rohit to throw out his things before their baby's arrival

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 06:20 PM IST
Anita Hassanandani, who is expecting her first child with husband Rohit Reddy, shared a new photo with him. However, her hilarious caption stole the show.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gita Gopinath, chief economist at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) speaks at a World Economic Outlook news conference in Washington.(Bloomberg)
Gita Gopinath, chief economist at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) speaks at a World Economic Outlook news conference in Washington.(Bloomberg)
tv

Gita Gopinath can't contain excitement at being subject of KBC question

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 05:48 PM IST
  • Gita Gopinath, the Chief Economist of the International Monetary Fund, couldn't contain her excitement at being the subject of a Kaun Banega Crorepati question.
READ FULL STORY
Close
This image released by HBO shows Lena Headey as Cersei Lannister in a scene from Game of Thrones.(AP)
This image released by HBO shows Lena Headey as Cersei Lannister in a scene from Game of Thrones.(AP)
tv

HBO developing new Game of Thrones prequel on 'high priority', more details here

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 03:09 PM IST
  • HBO is developing a new Game of Thrones prequel series on 'high priority', as it looks to flesh out its post GoT catalogue.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rubina Dilaik was unapologetic when Abhinav questioned her for talking to Aly.(Colors)
Rubina Dilaik was unapologetic when Abhinav questioned her for talking to Aly.(Colors)
tv

Abhinav, Rubina's differences intensify after his fight with Aly Goni

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 12:48 PM IST
Bigg Boss 14: After a fight with Aly Goni on Bigg Boss 14, Abhinav Shukla was upset to see his wife talking to Aly and laughing with him.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aly Goni had an ugly fight with Abhinav Shukla. (Colors)
Aly Goni had an ugly fight with Abhinav Shukla. (Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Aly fights with Abhinav, VJ Andy says he looks like a 'fool'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 07:28 AM IST
Bigg Boss 14: Aly Goni spat a few times on the floor, during his fight with Abhinav Shukla, and asked the latter to lick it, an act which drew criticism on Twitter.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sonali Phogat again threw food and Rubina and Nikki were angry.,(Colors)
Sonali Phogat again threw food and Rubina and Nikki were angry.,(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14 promo: Sonali throws food, Rubina and Nikki get angry

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 07:20 AM IST
Bigg Boss 14 promo: After Sonali Phogat throws food, Rubina Dilaik gets extremely angry, and says, 'we are adjusting with her 'VIP nature', but that doesn't mean she will disrespect food'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rubina Dilaik won two pageants before becoming an actor.
Rubina Dilaik won two pageants before becoming an actor.
tv

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rubina Dilaik’s then-and-now photo goes viral

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 07:09 AM IST
Rubina Dilaik, who is one of the most popular contestants on the ongoing season of Bigg Boss 14, won two pageants before becoming an actor. A then-and-now photo of her is going viral.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rakhi Sawant and Rubina Dilaik have been good friends for a few days now.(Colors)
Rakhi Sawant and Rubina Dilaik have been good friends for a few days now.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14 day 107: Rakhi fights with Rubina over coffee, says 'I can also win

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 12:24 AM IST
Bigg Boss 14 written update day 107: Rakhi Sawant has been supporting Rubina Dilaik and her husband Abhinav Shukla for a few days now.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia fell in love during Bigg Boss 14.
Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia fell in love during Bigg Boss 14.
tv

Eijaz says he met Pavitra's brother to assure him of 'noble' intentions with her

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 09:17 PM IST
  • Eijaz Khan said that he and Pavitra Punia are serious about each other. He added that their families are also involved in their relationship.
READ FULL STORY
Close
There reports doing the rounds that Krushna Abhishek got offended by one of the jokes cracked by Kiku Sharda on The Kapil Sharma Show.
There reports doing the rounds that Krushna Abhishek got offended by one of the jokes cracked by Kiku Sharda on The Kapil Sharma Show.
tv

Kiku rubbishes reports of Krushna being upset with him over Govinda joke on TKSS

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 05:41 PM IST
  • Kiku Sharda has dismissed reports that Krushna Abhishek is upset with him over a joke he made on a recent episode of The Kapil Sharma Show.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Shakti actor asserts that he will always prefer daily soaps over anything else.
The Shakti actor asserts that he will always prefer daily soaps over anything else.
tv

Vivian Dsena: Bollywood doesn’t excite me

By Kavita Awaasthi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 03:42 PM IST
While everyone dreams of doing films someday, Vivian says he is quite content with TV and aspires to do more work on the small screen.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni are close friends and he often supported her on Bigg Boss 14.(Colors)
Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni are close friends and he often supported her on Bigg Boss 14.(Colors)
tv

Sister comes to Aly Goni's defence as Jasmin Bhasin's fans target him

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 03:08 PM IST
Bigg Boss 14: Aly Goni's sister Ilham says Jasmin Bhasin knows him well, and targeting him for her eviction 'won't help' .
READ FULL STORY
Close
KBC 12 will end on Friday, January 22.
KBC 12 will end on Friday, January 22.
tv

KBC 12 finale to salute Kargil War heroes, watch Amitabh Bachchan give a glimpse

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 10:15 AM IST
Kaun Benaga Crorepati 12 will end on Friday. The grand finale will be dedicated to the heroes of 1999 Kargil War. Watch promo.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP