Jasmin Bhasin to reunite with Aly Goni on Bigg Boss 14: report
Jasmin Bhasin’s Bigg Boss 14 eviction earlier this month was one of the most heartbreaking exits from the show, which moved even host Salman Khan to tears. Her best friend, Aly Goni, was inconsolable and needed his inhaler to regain composure. There might be a reason for him to rejoice, as a new report suggests that she will re-enter next month.
However, there is a twist. Jasmin will not enter Bigg Boss 14 as a contestant but will go inside the house as a part of family week. She will go as Aly’s connection and be a support system to him.
A source told The Times of India, “Jasmin will be quarantined for a week from January 30. After completing the mandatory quarantine period, she will go inside the house for a week during the family week.”
The source added that it will be a ‘complete role reversal’ this time: “Jasmin will be for Aly what he was for her before he walked out of the house to save her — a faithful support system.”
Reportedly, Rakhi Sawant’s husband, Ritesh, might finally reveal his identity to the world by entering Bigg Boss 14 to support her. Manu Punjabi, who opted out last month due to medical reasons, will extend support to Devoleena Bhattacharjee.
Jasmin and Aly, who have been best friends since before their Bigg Boss 14 stint, saw a change in their dynamic on the show. They were often seen discussing the possibility of being in love with each other and even married.
After her eviction, Jasmin confessed that she fell in love with Aly during the show. During a chat with her fans on Twitter, she addressed a question on whether she will marry him. “Marriage is a very big decision to be taken by two people. Our families & I are waiting for @AlyGoni to come back and we will discuss it as a family,” she wrote.
