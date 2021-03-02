IND USA
Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai have also appeared on Bigg Boss together.
Kishwer Merchant, Suyyash Rai announce first pregnancy with special post: 'Coming in August'

  • Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai announced on Tuesday that they are expecting their first child. Check out their Instagram posts.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 08:21 PM IST

Actor couple Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai on Tuesday announced that they are expecting their first child. They took to Instagram to make the announcement with a special picture.

"Mai tere bacche ka baap banne wala hun @kishwersmerchantt (I am going to become the father of your child)! Coming this August," Suyyash wrote in his caption. Sharing the same picture, Kishwer wrote, "You can now stop asking 'when are you guys gonna have a baby?' Coming Soon."

The picture showed Suyyash going down on one knee, next to Kishwer, who stood next to him cradling her belly. They posed on a beach, with 'August 2021' written in the sand, next to a pair of baby booties.


"Congrats guys," Rohit Reddy wrote in the comments section. Rohit recently welcomed his first child with wife Anita Hassanandani. "Oh wow! Congrats my lovliesssssssssss," commented actor Minissha Lamba.

Suyyash said in a Hindustan Times interview that they 'first met on January 9, 2011 on the sets of Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani.' They tied the knot in 2016. "I was shooting for my show and he used to come there to meet some friends. I heard Suyyash for the first time, when he was making Vivian Dsena hear a song that he had sung and he had recorded it on his phone. I heard it and was impressed with his singing. That’s how we started talking, exchanged BB PIN, and the whole night we spoke on the phone," Kishwer had recalled about her first meeting with Suyyash.

Also read: The complete story: How SuKish met and fell in love!

Several entertainment industry figures such as Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath, and Rohit and Anita have become parents in recent months.

