Kishwer Merchant, Suyyash Rai announce first pregnancy with special post: 'Coming in August'
- Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai announced on Tuesday that they are expecting their first child. Check out their Instagram posts.
Actor couple Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai on Tuesday announced that they are expecting their first child. They took to Instagram to make the announcement with a special picture.
"Mai tere bacche ka baap banne wala hun @kishwersmerchantt (I am going to become the father of your child)! Coming this August," Suyyash wrote in his caption. Sharing the same picture, Kishwer wrote, "You can now stop asking 'when are you guys gonna have a baby?' Coming Soon."
The picture showed Suyyash going down on one knee, next to Kishwer, who stood next to him cradling her belly. They posed on a beach, with 'August 2021' written in the sand, next to a pair of baby booties.
"Congrats guys," Rohit Reddy wrote in the comments section. Rohit recently welcomed his first child with wife Anita Hassanandani. "Oh wow! Congrats my lovliesssssssssss," commented actor Minissha Lamba.
Suyyash said in a Hindustan Times interview that they 'first met on January 9, 2011 on the sets of Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani.' They tied the knot in 2016. "I was shooting for my show and he used to come there to meet some friends. I heard Suyyash for the first time, when he was making Vivian Dsena hear a song that he had sung and he had recorded it on his phone. I heard it and was impressed with his singing. That’s how we started talking, exchanged BB PIN, and the whole night we spoke on the phone," Kishwer had recalled about her first meeting with Suyyash.
Also read: The complete story: How SuKish met and fell in love!
Several entertainment industry figures such as Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath, and Rohit and Anita have become parents in recent months.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kishwer-Suyyash announce first pregnancy with special post: 'Coming in August'
- Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai announced on Tuesday that they are expecting their first child. Check out their Instagram posts.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tandav row: Amazon issues fresh apology, says 'we respect viewers' beliefs'
- Amazon Prime Video has issued a new apology over the legal cases surrounding the political drama Tandav. Read it here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pratyusha's ex-boyfriend says he's 'waiting for day karma punishes Kamya, Vikas'
- Late Pratyusha Banerjee's ex-boyfriend, Rahul Raj Singh, has said that he is waiting for the day that karma punishes Kamya Panjabi and Vikas Gupta. Both Vikas and Kamya have spoken against Rahul in Pratyusha's suicide case.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rakhi Sawant's mom blushes as Vikas Gupta kisses her: 'Move aside Halle Berry'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Inside Rahul Mahajan's Bigg Boss party: Rubina bonds with 'sister' Nikki
- Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Nikki Tamboli, Arshi Khan, and Jaan Kumar Sanu attended a Bigg Boss 14 bash thrown by Rahul Mahajan and his wife, Natalya.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jasmin Bhasin requests fans to 'let go of all the negativity' amid fan wars
- Bigg Boss 14 contestant Jasmin Bhasin took to Twitter to urge her fans to not spread negativity. Her tweet came amid social media wars between her fans and those of Rubina Dilaik.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Salil Ankola tests Covid 19 positive: 'It has been a scary time'
- Cricketer-turned-actor Salil Ankola shares how he was rushed to the hospital after facing breathlessness, soon after testing positive for coronavirus.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rubina says she is 'craving' a vacation with swimsuit photo, see Abhinav's reply
- Rubina Dilaik shared a throwback swimsuit photo of herself and said that she really wants to go on a vacation. However, her husband Abhinav Shukla had a funny response.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nikki poses with Jaan at Rakhi’s bash, says she has no resentment towards anyone
- Rakhi Sawant hosted a party on Monday, which was attended by a number of her Bigg Boss 14 co-contestants, including Nikki Tamboli, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Vikas Gupta and Rahul Mahajan.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mahhi Vij: People have this wrong conception that I am on a break
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Harry-Meghan to Oprah: 'Diana went through this alone, but we have each other'
- Prince Harry has said that his and wife Meghan Markle's decision to take a step back from the royal family was exacerbated by a desire to not have history repeat itself. He did not want to be overwhelmed by media scrutiny in the way that his mother, Diana, was.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nikki Tamboli clarifies accusing Jaan Kumar Sanu of kissing her on Bigg Boss 14
- Nikki Tamboli has both defended and made certain clarifications about accusing Jaan Kumar Sanu of kissing her on Bigg Boss 14.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Karan Patel: As an actor, the challenge is to find work in films; to break the stigma that TV actors can’t become film stars
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Disha almost knocks cameraman out while playing cricket, earns Kohli comparison
- Disha Parmar's batting skills earned her a Virat Kohli comparison from fiancé Rahul Vaidya. The couple is on a quick vacation together and has been posting updates on social media. Watch their latest video.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anita Hassanandani's baby Aaravv is a 'daddy's boy', also has his own Insta page
- Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy have created an Instagram page for their newborn son, Aaravv. Head on over to satisfy your baby picture cravings.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox