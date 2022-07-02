Saumya Tandon: I don’t see myself going back to the daily soap world

For Saumya Tandon, work-life balance has always been important, and she is glad she is able to maintain that today. After quitting her daily soap in 2020, on which she had been working for more than five years, the actor is now enjoying an “interesting, transitory phase” where she has time on her hands before signing up for a “longer commitment”.

Ask if she sees herself going back to the acting world, and she says, “I’d love to get back to acting soon. But this time, I’d pick a seasonal show, probably on OTT. I don’t see myself signing up for a 25-day 12-hour shoot kind of a life. For me, doing a daily soap might not work, unless it is so out-of-the-box that I can’t refuse. I don’t see myself going back to the daily soap world,” she says, adding that she was “never a daily soap actor to begin with”.

These days, Tandon is keeping busy with hosting shows and taking up ads on social media. “I have returned to my older life of hosting and travelling, with events and awards shows. I am enjoying this phase that I was cut off from because I was busy with the TV show. Now, I am also doing many ads on social media, which keeps me busy, but also leaves me with ample time for my family,” says the Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai! actor.

Tandon is keen on taking up a project that would help her explore a performance-based role. “Now is the time to explore the actor in me. I also plan to co-produce a short film, and to play a part in making it will be fascinating,” she ends.

