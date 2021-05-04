Shama Sikander says 'I have taken botox treatment, not gone under the knife'

Actor Shama Sikander has talked about the changes to her looks, stating that she has opted for cosmetic procedures but not plastic surgery. The Yeh Meri Life Hai actor had earlier been trolled after she took the 10-year challenge on Instagram and posted a then-and-now photo of herself. Speaking on being trolled, she said that it rarely affects her now.

The actor said that when she had gone out of the industry people didn't see her for many years when and she was going through depression at that time. She added that she took Botox treatment but didn't go under the knife. However, she said that people shouldn't be bothered if any actor opts for plastic surgery.

"There is no plastic surgery involved in my case. I don't know why people say I got plastic surgery done, when it is just cosmetic procedures. When people saw me I was a growing up girl. So certain physical changes were still going on. But from now on if I change completely then you tell me. I work out right, I eat right and I meditate, so the change on my skin is also because of this. People didn't see me for so many years when I had gone out of the industry and was going through depression. I have taken botox treatment but that doesn't come under the category of a corrective surgery. I have not gone under the knife. At the same time, people shouldn't be bothered at all if any actor or actress is going for plastic surgery. At the end of the day, it is their hard earned money. People can of course have opinions, but trolling I don't understand. Trolls rarely affect me now, all thanks to the meditation that I practice on a regular basis. That helps me keep calm," she told a leading daily.

Speaking on her choice of roles, she said, "I used to get so many offers for saas-bahu shows. But I am a very modern girl, who's kind of a rebel, and so I don't see myself as a bahu in a TV serial. My father has brought me up like a son. I wanted to be part of action shows, or modern day stories. I never wanted to do regressive shows on TV. I never wanted people to like me because I am playing the role of a demure bahu who is all the time wearing a sari. With all due respect to all the actresses doing that kind of roles, my mental frame was not like that. I am an artist who wants to do good work, the medium doesn't matter."

She made her debut in acting with the Ye Meri Life Hai serial, from 2003 to 2005. Shama also starred in shows such as Man Mein Hai Visshwas, CID, and Baal Veer. She has also acted in the web series Maaya, Ab Dil Ki Sunn and Bypass Road.

