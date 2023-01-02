Tunisha Sharma death case: Sheezan Khan's sister clarifies breakup was ‘mutual’

The family of accused Sheezan Khan held a press conference on Monday to address the allegations levelled against them by the family of late actor Tunisha Sharma. In the press conference, questions were raised whether Tunisha had a breakup with Sheezan before her death. Addressing the accusations, Sheezan's sister Falaq Naaz has now posted a video on her Instagram account clarifying that the breakup happened on a note of "mutual understanding." (Also read: Tunisha Sharma death case: Sheezan Khan's family addresses accusations, hijab photo and more at press conference)

In the video, Falaq said, 'Breakup hua ya nhi hua, iss ek particular sawaal ko itna ghuma diya, mere bolne ko itna ghuma diya...again mein phir se bol rhi hu ki jab hamari press conference chal rhi thi tabhi humne ye baat clear kar di thi ki breakup ek achhe note pe hua tha..dono ne ye mutual understanding ke saath ye decide kiya tha... ki yes let's focus on our career first. Yeh bohut early stage he... pehle kaam karte he, acche se show karte he, uske baad...ye Whatsapp ka chat he jo police ke paas as an evidence rakha he." (Whether the breakup happened or not, this particular question has been twisted so much...what I said has been twisted... so I am clarifying again the same point that we had mentioned in the beginning of the press conference, that the breakup occurred on a good note, where both of them decided it on the grounds of mutual understanding to focus on their individual careers first... this is part of the WhatsApp chat that has been submitted to the police as per evidence.)

Falaq also added that the press conference was "chaotic" and there were so many reporters questioning them that the statement was taken out of proportions. She captioned the video: "Just to clear the Air,it was so chaotic during our press conference today hence I am clarifying it here! #justiceforsheezan #justicefortunishasharma." Shafaq concluded the video saying, "Mark my word, galat note pe breakup nhi hua. (Mark my words, the breakup did not occur on a bitter note)" In the press conference, Sheezan's family members also accused Tunisha's mother Vinita Sharma for not taking care of her daughter while she was having mental health issues.

Tunisha, who was only 20, was found dead on December 24 on the sets of her TV show Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul. Tunisha’s mother Vinita Sharma then filed an FIR against co-star and ex-boyfriend Sheezan Khan on the charges of abetment to suicide and the actor was detained and remanded in judicial custody for 14 days on Saturday.

