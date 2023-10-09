Aarya Season 3 teaser: Sushmita Sen takes the crown, gets shot. Watch

Sushmita Sen has often admitted that her character of Aarya Sareen runs parallel to her real life in many ways. Like the titular character of the Ram Madhvani gangster drama, Sushmita is also a fiercely protective single mother. Now, as shown in the teaser of the show's Season 3, Aarya encounters a near-death experience, just like Sushmita did earlier this year. (Also Read: Aarya 3 teaser: Sushmita Sen smokes a cigar, has her guns ready; daughter Renee Sen says 'you are unreal') Sushmita Sen plays a gangster in Aarya Season 3

What's in the teaser?

Hotstar dropped a new teaser of Aarya Season 3 on Monday, in which Sushmita narrates her forced rise to power in a gangster world and the cost at which it comes. She points out how she never wanted to be a powerful gangster, but was forced to become one owing to circumstances.

Sushmita is seen smoking a cigar and cracking deals with gangsters in the short teaser, besides flashbacks from the previous two seasons. But the teaser ends with her getting shot. She already seems wounded when she gets shot and is seen standing on top of a fortress. Her kids stare in shock as they see Aarya fall down after the gun shot to her chest. Sushmita's voiceover at the end of the teaser states that she never anticipated “the end” would be anywhere close to this.

The official description of the teaser on YouTube aptly sumps up her dilemma, “Jiske sar pe taaj hota hai, nishaana bhi uss hi pe hota hai (The one who wears the crown is everyone's target). #HotstarSpecials #Aarya Season 3, streaming from 3rd Nov only on @disneyplushotstar.”

Sushmita's near-death experience

Earlier this year, while filming Aarya Season 3 in Jaipur, Sushmita had a heart attack. She was rushed to the hospital and a stent was inserted in her heart. Sushmita not only recuperated quickly, but also referred to the stent as “beautiful” since it's now a part of her.

Sushmita was last seen in Jio Cinema's Taali, where she played the transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant. Aarya Season 3 also stars Sikandar Kher, who will reprise his role of her right-hand man, Daulat.

