Anshumaan Pushkar: Now, challenges, risks are bigger

Grahan and Kathmandu Connection actor Anshumaan Pushkar has tasted success with his initial three series and has good projects in his kitty. He feels that now he has different types of challenges — mainly about the fear of going wrong.

“Earlier, the struggle was to get basic food, now that I have tasted a variety of dishes so my appetite is to try better quality in balanced quantity. When I started, I was happy to work for ₹3,000 a day as the issue was to survive, but now, I have good roles to choose from and the desire is to move up a level. I am exploring different genres like I tried comedy with my film Hari Om Hari and my current series,” says the Jamtara actor during his shoot in Lucknow.

Talking about the challenges and fear he says, “Acting is the only thing I know. So, the challenge is to pick the best from the lot as there are huge chances to go wrong and that’s my biggest fear as at this stage of my career, I can’t afford to do that as it’s a very brutal industry.”

He adds, “I am learning from my mistakes as I have experienced that wrong decisions don’t just kill time and effort but hamper career prospects. As an actor I can only work hard and try and do my best but there are other factors that make or break a project. So, I have started analysing those aspects as well.”

Pushkar says that he is pushing himself hard. “I want to surely climb the ladder of success but I am keeping myself rooted. And, for that I am ready to work hard and challenge myself. It’s okay when I get to sleep for four hours and am ready to give retakes but want to be my best version.”

He felt that people are casting him more in UP-Bihar roles but he wishes to explore more. “Makers are seeing me for certain kinds of roles but I want to widen my spectrum and prove that I can do any type of roles.”

After playing protagonist, the length of the role is still not the only criteria for him. “I surely wish and want to lead a show. Nawaz(uddin Siddiqui) sir was not lead in the film Kahani but was an integral part. So, I want to be that strong part that can intrigue the audience. I am happy that I am getting offers from big productions as well but my criteria will be the same — strong character irrespective length of role.”

On shooting his fourth project in Lucknow, he says, “The city has become my second home. It started with Kathmandu... followed by Grahan, second season of Jamtara and now this show. There is another show that may be shot here and my film I have shot in Varanasi and KK2 partially in Agra. So, I owe whatever little success I have, to this land.”