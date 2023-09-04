Bambai Meri Jaan trailer: Kay Kay Menon and Avinash Tiwary face off in underworld crime drama

The trailer of Bambai Meri Jaan is out. On Monday, the makers released the explosive new trailer of the new series directed by Shujaat Saudagar, and starring Kay Kay Menon, Avinash Tiwary, Kritika Kamra in pivotal roles. (Also read: September upcoming web series: Scam 2003, Bambai Meri Jaan, The Morning Show to The Freelancer) Bambai Meri Jaan releases on Prime Video on September 14.

About the trailer

Bambai Meri Jaan takes viewers back to the city of Bombay in the 1960s, as it introduces a world of gang wars, guns and deceit, at the core of which lies the relationship between a duty-bound police officer father and his gangster son. Kay Kay Menon takes on the role of a honest cop Ismail Kadri who realizes that his son Dara Kadri (Avinash Tiwary), has chosen the path of crime. "Seher saaf karte karte mera ghar ganda ho gaya," says the cop, lamenting how the process of cleaning the city has instead stained his home. The show then delves into the years unfolding ahead, as the son transforms into a powerful gangster.

About the show

The official tagline of the show reads, "Bambai Meri Jaan chronicles the life of gangster Dara Kadri through the eyes of his father, an ex-cop, Ismail Kadri. In this season, we see how Dara puts everything at stake including his family as he goes on to become a cold-blooded, fearless gangster who uses his business acumen to fight not only the police and his rivals but also his own demons along the way."

Fan reactions

Reacting to the trailer, a fan commented, "K.K Menon is the most underrated "SUPERSTAR" of Indian film industry. It's so good to see actors like Vijay Sethupathi and K.K Menon getting such big projects and credit which they rightly deserve, at least they are 100 times better than so called "Rajas" and "Brothers" of one segment of Indian cinema producing one garbage after another." A fan wrote, "Finally Avinash Tiwary getting his due! (fire emoticons) Top actor in the making..." A comment read, "reminds me once upon a time.. sultan mirza."

Apart from Kay Kay and Avinash, the film also stars Saurabh Sachdeva, Kritika Kamra, Nivedita Bhattacharya and Amyra Dastur in supporting roles. Bambai Meri Jaan is created by Rensil D’Silva and Shujaat Saudagar, and is directed by Shujaat Saudagar. It streams on Prime Video from September 14.

