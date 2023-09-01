September upcoming web series: Scam 2003, Bambai Meri Jaan, The Morning Show to The Freelancer

Scam 2003, Bambai Meri Jaan, The Freelancer, and The Morning Show are among several web series which will release on different OTT platforms in September. Fans can look forward to an interesting lineup of web series this month. We have made a list of 10 web series that will release in September across different platforms. (Also Read | Scam 2003 The Telgi Story trailer: Gagan Dev Riar is revealed as the mastermind. Watch) (L-R) Stills from The Morning Show, Scam 2003 and The Freelancer.

1) Scam 2003: Helmed by Tushar Hiranandani, Scam 2003: The Telgi Story is all set to stream on Sony Liv from September 2. Veteran theatre artist Gagan Dev Riar will headline the show. The Telgi Story is a follow-up to Hansal Mehta's 2020 hit Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story. Scam 2003 tells the story of Abdul Karim Telgi's 2003 Stamp Paper Scam.

2) Bambai Meri Jaan: The crime drama series has been produced by Excel Media and Entertainment. The audience will be able to stream all 10 episodes on Prime Video on September 14. The 10-part show, created by Rensil D'Silva and Shujaat Saudagar, features Kay Kay Menon, Avinash Tiwary, Kritika Kamra, Nivedita Bhattacharya and Amyra Dastur in pivotal roles.

3) Kaala: Bejoy Nambiar's new crime thriller is all set to start streaming on Disney+ Hotstar on September 15. Avinash Tiwary, Rohan Vinod Mehra, Nivetha Pethuraj, Taher Shabbir and Hiten Tejwani will headline the show.

4) The Freelancer: Mohit Raina will headline the new web series. The series is directed by Bhav Dhulia and produced by Friday Storytellers. Anupam Kher is also a part of the show, which will be available on Disney+ Hotstar from September 1 onwards. Sushant Singh, John Kokken, Gauri Balaji, Navneet Malik, Manjiri Faddnis, and Sarah Jane Dias are also part of the series.

5) The Morning Show: The third season of the hit series stars Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston. The 10-episode third season of The Morning Show will return on September 13, on Apple TV+, with the first two episodes, followed by new episodes every Wednesday through November 8. The season three ensemble cast also features Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Greta Lee, Jon Hamm, Nicole Beharie, and Julianna Margulies.

6) The Continental: The John Wick spin-off series The Continental will launch on Prime Video on September 22. Produced by Lionsgate Television, the show focuses on the inner workings of the titular hotel from the Keanu Reeves-led action film franchise. The Continental also features Ayomide Adegun who steps into the role of Charon that was essayed by the late Lance Reddick. The rest of the cast includes Mel Gibson, Mishel Prada, Jeremy Bobb, Ben Robson, Nhung Kate, Jessica Allain, and Hubert Point-Du Jour.

7) Sex Education: The coming-of-age comedy-drama series Sex Education will be ending with the upcoming season 4. The final season of the show is all set to stream on Netflix from September 21. Simone Ashley played Olivia, Tanya Reynolds played Lily, and Patricia Allison played Ola. Ncuti Gatwa, who first appeared on the show as Eric Effiong, will continue to feature in Season 4.

8) Gen V: The upcoming Prime Video show is a spin-off series to smash hit The Boys. Showrun by Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters, Gen V will air from September 29. Gen V features an ensemble cast of Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, Lizze Broadway, Shelley Conn, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sean Patrick Thomas, and Marco Pigossi.

9) The Wheel of Time: The second season will show the beloved characters facing the deadly threat of the growing darkness. It stars Rosamund Pike as Moiraine Damodred, Daniel Henney as Lan Mandragoran, Josha Stradowski as Rand al’Thor, Zoe Robins as Nynaeve al'Meara, Madeleine Madden as Egwene al'Vere, Marcus Rutherford as Perrin Aybara, Donal Finn as Mat Cauthon, and Ceara Coveney as Elayne Trakand. Season 2 will premiere on Prime Video on September 1.

10) Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan: Parth Smathaan and Niti Taylor Bawa are back with the fifth season of the cult romantic drama. Apart from Parth and Niti, Kishwer Merchant, Ayaaz Khan and Mehul Nissar, amongst others, will be reviving their original characters in the show's new season. This season will also feature Aayush Shokeen, Sagar Parekh, Jaanya Khandpur and Palash Tiwari in supporting roles. The show will stream on Jio cinema from September 2.

