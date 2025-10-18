Dolly Singh becomes only creator in India to win the Instagram Golden Ring. Here’s what it means

Content creator and actor Dolly Singh has etched her name in history by becoming the first Indian creator to get Instagram’s Golden Ring award. Calling it the biggest moment of her career, she admitted that she is still getting goosebumps every time she thinks about it. Dolly Singh made her Bollywood debut with Double XL before starring in hank You For Coming.

Dolly Singh gets Instagram 2025 Rings award

Earlier this month, Instagram introduced Rings, an award created to honour creators who dare to be original and push creative boundaries. The platform has now announced the 2025 Rings winners, and among the 25 winners worldwide, Dolly stands out as the only winner from India to receive the recognition.

“Being recognised with the Rings Award, is so surreal that the feeling has still not sunk in. It’s definitely one of my career’s biggest moments yet and a shiver goes down my spine, I get goosebumps every time I think about it,” Dolly said in the statement.

She added, “The jury panel for the award is impeccable and just the fact that these brilliant, genius minds have seen my content is unbelievable! I hope that I continue to make my audiences proud with the content I continue to make.”

Talking about her content creation journey, Dolly shared, “Instagram has been a platform that became my playground from the get go, where I first played with fashion, then comedy and now into much larger storytelling. Here, I’ve been able to experiment, take risks, and share my most authentic self with my community.”

What will Dolly get as the winner

After the win, Dolly will receive a physical ring and a digital ring on her Instagram profile. From now on, when the winners will post a story, an exclusive gold ring will show up around their profile picture, in place of the usual Stories ring. This will show up across the app – on their profile and in the Stories section in Feed.

The winners will now have the ability to customise their profile backdrop colour and put their own twist on the ‘like’ button.

Over the years, Dolly got popular on social media with her ‘Raju ki Mummy’ sketch or as a South Delhi girl going on a rant. She made her Bollywood debut with Double XL before starring in Thank You For Coming. In 2024, Dolly began starring in her own microdrama, Best Worst Date. The show's third season recently premiered on Instagram.

Other winners

The winners also include creators such as Zarna Garg, Aki and Koichi and Olivia Dean. The panel of judges that nominated and voted for these creators include English fashion designer Grace Wales Bonner, director Spike Lee, rugby star Ilona Maher, makeup artist Pat McGrath, designer Marc Jacobs, actress Yara Shahidi, the artist KAWS and Adam Mosseri, Head of Instagram, and Eva Chen, Head of Fashion Partnerships at Instagram.