Dolly Singh says influencers are 'used' in 2 minute roles to promote films, while actors lose parts | Interview

It has been a complaint from many veteran actors of late that their casting has become increasingly dependent on their social media following. Many actors have pointed out that casting directors and producers look at online fame as a metric of popularity. On the other hand, content creators, who have that online fame, say they are being reduced to minuscule parts just so that they can help promote some titles. Dolly Singh is currently starring in Best Worst Date S3.

Dolly Singh, who began as a content creator/influencer before transitioning into acting, says nobody is happy with this current model, which is unfair to all performers.

‘Feel sad that actors are asked for social media following’

In an exclusive conversation with Hindustan Times, Dolly says, “It is such a double-edged sword. I feel so sad when actors are asked to show their Instagram following and numbers. Sometimes, they are losing roles because of that, which is so absurd because an actor is not supposed to be a content creator. That's not their job. If they are doing it simultaneously and have a following, that's a bonus. That should be needed.”

Dolly, who made her Bollywood debut with Double XL before starring in Thank You For Coming, adds, “For me, and other content creators who are my peers, we always had this itch to act, which is why we started making videos. The problem is that we get offers or auditions, but they are just taking us for our following. I have done some such roles. They will give you a blink-and-you-miss 2-4-minute role, and then call you for the promotions. You are used. That doesn't make you happy. After having done this 2-3 times, I realise I don't want to do this.”

The 2023 release, Thank You For Coming, featured Dolly in a rather lengthy role, alongside Bhumi Pednekar and Kusha Kapila. "With Thank You For Coming, I had three rounds of auditions and then a workshop. That felt like we got something on our merit," she reasons.

Dolly Singh had a supporting role in Bhumi Pednekar-starrer Thank You For Coming.

Talking about the lose-lose situation at hand, Dolly adds, "Nobody is happy, neither the content creators who are becoming actors, nor the poor actors who are struggling and being asked for Instagram followers. That's just unfair."

‘Content creators are not taken seriously’

In 2024, Dolly began starring in her own microdrama, Best Worst Date. The show's third season recently premiered on Instagram. The actor says that quite often, content creators are not taken seriously as performers, which is why the bigger and better roles elude them. "Yes, we are not taken seriously. I won't deny that I have overacted, but every actor has growth. I can't watch my first show today. It's so cringe that I cannot watch myself. Also, what we do on Instagram and YouTube is for that audience, so it is a little different. It won't be as serious; there won't be finesse to the acting there. But when a director makes us work, there is an improvement. It takes time," argues Dolly.

Best Worst Date S3 stars Dolly alongside Pranay Pachauri. The episodes are directed by Tanmaya Shekhar. The show is currently available on Instagram.