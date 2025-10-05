Dolly Singh says Best Worst Date made her feel like a powerful 'boss lady', talks about fliming S3 in hometown Nainital

Dolly Singh has come a long way from her YouTube videos and shorts. The content creator-turned-actor is also now a showrunner. The third season of her microdrama, Best Worst Date, recently dropped on Instagram and YouTube. In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Dolly spoke about the show's journey and the experience of season 3. The third season of Dolly Singh's microdrama, Best Worst Date, recently released.

On creating microdramas

Best Worst Date is not the first microdrama Dolly has created. That journey began during the pandemic. "I came up with this idea myself, in my knowledge and in my universe," she says, talking about the shift from being a content creator to making shows. "I love long-form content; I cannot think short-form. Making a 30-second video is a bit of a task for me. I am a millennial through and through. But as content was getting shorter, the challenge for me was to say the things I wanted to say, but in that short period. Because the longer videos were not working."

Eventually, Best Worst Date, a romantic drama, debuted in 2024. "Initially, it was a struggle to even market it, because brands were wary of putting their money in something this new. They didn't understand this or get what the concept was," shares Dolly. But the show was a success, evident by the views it continues to get. “I think romantic stories are something that will always work if made well.”

On Best Worst Date S3

Season 3 of the show debuted online last month with the final episode dropping earlier this week. Shot in the hills this time, this season allowed Dolly to film a big project in her hometown, Nainital, for the first time. "It feels amazing," she says, adding, "We had a 30-35-person crew. We had a proper muhurat shot with a nariyal. Papa brought a Ganesh ji idol. It does feel like you are doing something big, and that is something I have wanted to do for a long time."

Dolly has not just acted in the show, but also written and executive-produced it. Talking about her multiple responsibilities, she says, "This has excited me, handling a set of so many people being an executive producer. When the food bill for 25 people comes and I foot it, it feels so powerful as a woman to be the boss lady. It is so redeeming and satisfying."

Best Worst Date S3 stars Dolly alongside Pranay Pachauri. The episodes are directed by Tanmaya Shekhar. The show is currently available on Instagram.