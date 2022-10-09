Gul Panag bagged law degree before Good Bad Girl: 'I have no intention of practicing in future'

Gul Panag plays the role of a lawyer, Zaina Mistry, in her latest outing, Good Bad Girl releasing on October 14 on Sony Live. But, did you know she holds a law degree in real life too? The actor exclusively told Hindustan Times, “I was reached out for this role, particularly after I got my own law degree.” Also read: Gul Panag reveals she once convinced a bus full of people she was an IPS officer

The former Miss India completed her degree in 2021. Recalling her chance to be a lawyer on screen, she said, “Back then I realised this can't be a coincidence. This is god’s sign. I must do this. I said yes before even hearing the story.”

Directed by Vikas Bahl and Anurag Shrivastava, Good Bad Girl is directed by Abhishek Sengupta. It revolves around the free-spirited girl Maya (Samridhi Dewan) who doesn’t mind ruffling some feathers, breaking rules or even lying a couple of times to succeed against all odds. While Gul has been picky about her projects, she revealed, “I was impressed by the story. Typically female-driven stories are presented in one dimensional way—strong women fighting the system. This is different from it.”

While Gul doesn’t mind people casually throwing harmless lies here and there, she doesn’t believe in lying herself. When asked about lying for a good cause, she asserted, “I don’t make a habit of lying, to be honest. I don’t believe in lying. Period.”

After essaying the role of a lawyer, is Gul interested in becoming a lawyer someday? “I have no intention of practicing it in near future. I have been interested in many things. I did my master's in critical science two years ago. I got my pilot’s license two years ago.” She believes she is up for anything that challenges her and acquires knowledge.

The actor juggled her studies with working on Family Man 1, Rangbaaz Phirse, Paatal Lok, Bypass Road and having a child. She shared her secret to success, “When there’s a will there’s a way. Everybody has 24 hours.” Has she ever suffered from mom guilt in between? “No, they don’t come with mom guilt. You are made to feel mom guilt by people who have limited visions of their own lives. If somebody hasn’t seen light they will know the world is dark.”

“We are conditioned by the society and people around us. They say things like now you are at this age or you are a mother. My question is who is deciding these limits? These are just talk right. They precondition our minds to believe in things that just don’t exist. Does dad feel dad guilt when they go to work? You should ask a male actor if he feels dad guilt when he goes to work. We are conditioned with things we don’t like but we are perpetuating the thoughts of other people.”

Gul also shared how she tries to incorporate the value of equal companionship between a man and a woman into her son Nihal. While Nihal is too young to understand his mother’s academic achievement, the actor shared, “He just knows his mom is somebody who goes to work just like his dad.”

