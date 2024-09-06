OTT releases to watch this week: Call Me Bae, Kill, The Perfect Couple and more

OTT releases this week: We bring you a list of movies and web series that will release this week across OTT platforms. From thriller to comedy and action– there's something for everyone. Let's take a look at the shows and films that have been released across OTT platforms or will be released this week. (Also Read | September 2024 web series and September 2024 upcoming movies) OTT releases to watch this week: Stills from Call Me Bae, Kill, and The Perfect Couple.

1) Call Me Bae

Ananya Panday's series debut has been directed by Collin D'Cunha. In the Prime Video show, billionaire fashionista Bae (Ananya) navigates life after she is disowned by her family. Bae has a lavish lifestyle, but her privileged and glamorous world abruptly collapses when she is disowned by her family. Now, in Mumbai, Bae must now fend for herself. The trailer showed Bae's efforts to adapt to her new reality -- from navigating public transportation to the demanding life of a journalist in Mumbai. It is produced by Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment. Call Me Bae premiered on the streaming platform on Friday (September 6).

2) Tanaav 2

Kabir Farooqui, aka Manav Vij, is back with Special Task Force in season 2 of the thrilling series. The show weaves together stories of bravery, deception, greed, love, and revenge in an action-packed narrative. This time, Kabir and the Special Task Group (STG) face a new threat as Al-Damishq, a vengeful young man, arrives in Kashmir. Tanaav is the official remake of Israel's Fauda. The show, which is streaming on Sony LIV from Friday (September 6), is directed by Sudhir Mishra and E Niwas. The show also features Gaurav Arora, Arbaaz Khan, Satydadeep Misra, Rajat Kapoor, Shashank Arora, Kabir Bedi, Sahiba Bali, Ekta Kaul, Soni Razdan, Sukhmani Sadana.

3) The Perfect Couple

The gripping new Netflix series is a six-episode adaptation of Elin Hilderbrand's acclaimed novel. A wedding spirals into chaos when a body is found on the beach, transforming a joyous occasion into a murder investigation. The show stars Nicole Kidman, Liev Schreiber, Eve Hewson and Ishaan Khatter. The cast also features Billy Howle, Jack Reynor, Meghann Fahy, Sam Nivola, Michael Beach, Donna Lynne Champlin, Mia Isaac, and Isabelle Adjani. Directed by Susanne Bier, The Perfect Couple premiered globally on Netflix on Thursday (September 5).

4) Kill

The action-thriller starring Raghav Juyal and Lakshya in lead roles started streaming on Disney+ Hotstar on Friday (September 6). Helmed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, Kill released in theatres on July 5 to positive reviews. It is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Guneet Monga Kapoor, and Achin Jain under Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment. Kill, which made its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in 2023. The film has been billed as the most violent movie ever made in India by its producers Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment.

5) Visfot

The Fardeen Khan and Riteish Deshmukh-starrer released on JioCinema on September 6. Helmed by Kookie Gulati, Visfot is produced by Anuradha Gupta and Sanjay Rajprakash Gupta. It also stars Krystle D'Souza. Visfot is an official remake of Rock, Paper and Scissors international film. The project went on floors in 2021.