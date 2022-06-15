Ramya Krishnan transforms into Jayalalithaa in new pics from sets of Queen season 2, fans can't wait

Actor Ramya Krishnan is filming the second season of the web series Queen, which is based on the life of the late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, J. Jayalalithaa. Her co-star Sonia Aggarwal shared new photos from their shoot, in which Ramya can be seen in a look very similar to that of Jayalalithaa’s. Many fan accounts shared Ramya’s new pics on social media. Read more: Ramya Krishnan begins shooting for Queen season 2, shares pics from sets

Sonia tweeted two pictures of her posing with Ramya, who was dressed in an orange saree. The actor simply wrote ‘#queen #season2’ as she posted the pictures. Fans left rose emojis on the post.

Actor Ramya Krishnan with her co-star Sonia Aggarwal. The two will be seen together in Queen 2.

Queen, directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon and Prasath Murugesan, stars Ramya as Sakthi Seshadri – a character inspired by former Tamil Nadu CM, and actor Jayalalithaa. The show documents her life as a school-going girl, a teenager, and when she joined politics, taking over MG Ramachandran’s place after his demise.

Ramya started filming Queen season 2 in May. She shared pictures from the set, donning the look of her character from Queen. Ramya wrote on Instagram: “Yes yes yes (sic).” She followed it up with praying emoji. In the comments section of her post, fans expressed their excitement, with many sharing they could not wait for the second season. One Instagram user wrote, “Woahhh. Can’t wait for Queen–2(sic).” Another one said that nobody but Ramya could play the character in Queen.

Ramya Krishnan's role in Queen is inspired by the late Jayalalithaa.

A production of MX Player, the series is being jointly directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon and Prasath Murugesan. Before the release of the first season, Gautham said in a media interaction that he wasn’t sure if Ramya would be interested in being a part of the project.

“It came to me as the inspiring story of a woman who was forced to quit school, and went on to become successful in films, and later, in politics. I hoped Ramya Krishnan would accept the project, but was not sure if she would, as it’s a web series, but the writing convinced her, I think,” he told The News Indian Express.

