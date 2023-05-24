School Of Lies trailer: Search for missing boy brings up deception in every angle

In Disney+ Hotstar's upcoming thriller series, School of Lies, a young boy Shakti Salgaonkar goes missing from a boarding school. As the school and his parents lead the search for the missing kid, the narrative around his disappearance creates an intriguing mystery as everyone has their own version of Shakti. Nimrat Kaur plays guidance counselor Nandita Mehra who arrives to speak with the young boys to find out more about the case. (Also read: Nimrat Kaur: I have stopped worrying about what people might think of me if I did something or if I didn’t) School of Lies is a crime drama about a boy that vanishes from a boarding school.

What is the story about?

The boarding school staff and the students all seem to be hiding something as they all suggest that 12-year-old Shakti was a troubled student who lied and even stole money. One of the students says he saw Shakti run away with his own eyes. The school even delays calling the cops and only does so when his mother pushes them. Meanwhile, the police believe there is some problem that led to his disappearance.

A voiceover by Nimrat Kaur states, "Ek sach ko chupne ke liye yahan kitne jhoot bole jaa rahe hai (To hide one truth, there are so many lies being said)." The trailer indicates that there is a big coverup being conducted by the school and even the students. The question remains if Shakti will be found? And will he still be alive?

In a statement, co-creator and director Avinash Arun Bhaware said, "School of Lies is the story of a child's loneliness, disconnect and repression. Also the story of a child's freedom, magic and more. Every child, in a boarding school or otherwise, will go through these phases at some point or the other. In today's world, children are much more sensitive and exposed. School of Lies is a story of the times we live in, and an attempt to look with empathy at all the forces within us that may liberate or destroy us.”

When will the show air?

Produced by BBC Studios, School of Lies is inspired by true events. The series also stars Aamir Bashir as one of the teachers and Geetika Vidya Ohlyan as Shakti's mother. Sonali Kulkarni, Jitendra Joshi, Varin Roopani, Divyansh Dwivedi, Aryan Singh Ahlawat, Hemant Kher, Parthiv Shetty, Adrija Sinha and Aalekh Kapoor are also part of the cast. The thriller is created by Ishani Banerjee and Avinash Arun Dhaware, who also directs the show. The eight episode series will begin streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from June 2, 2023.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON