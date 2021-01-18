Tandav creator Ali Abbas Zafar apologises on behalf of cast & crew in statement
- Tandav creator Ali Abbas Zafar has issued an apology on behalf of the cast and crew of the Amazon web series, after an FIR was lodged against several people involved in the show for hurting religious sentiments.
Filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar has issued an apology on behalf of the cast and crew of his web series, Tandav, after police complaints were filed against several people involved with the show. It has been alleged that the show, which debuted on Amazon Prime Video recently, has hurt the sentiments of certain communities.
"Our sincere apologies," Ali wrote in a social media post on Monday. "We have been closely monitoring viewer reactions to the web series Tandav and today during a discussion, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting have informed us regarding a large number of grievances and petitions received on various facets of the web series with serious concerns and apprehensions regarding its content hurting the sentiments of the people," the statement read.
"The web series Tandav is a work of fiction and any resemblance to acts and persons and events is purely coincidental. The cast and crew did not have any intention to offend the sentiments of any individual, caste, community, race, religion or religious beliefs or insult or outrage any institution, political party or person, living or dead. The cast and crew of Tandav take cognizance of the concerns expressed by the people and unconditionally apologize if it has unintentionally hurt anybody’s sentiments."
An FIR was lodged against the makers of Tandav for promoting enmity and causing public mischief , the Lucknow Police said on Monday. The FIR was lodged against Ali, Amazon head of Indian originals Aparna Purohit, producer Himashu Krishna Mehra, writer Gaurav Solanki, and others, Lucknow deputy commissioner of police (Central) Somen Barma said.
Also read: Tandav review: Saif Ali Khan's silly Amazon show has the subtlety of a lathi to the kneecap
Starring Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Sunil Grover, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub and others, Tandav is a political drama about the power struggle that ensues after the death of a Prime Minister.
