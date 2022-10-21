Tripling season 3 review: This Sumeet Vyas creation is a refreshing, wholesome emotional roller coaster

Tripling and the trio of onscreen siblings Chandan, Chanchal and Chitvan is back with a new season. Unlike the unexpected twists, hilarious situations and comedy it is known for, this one is more of an emotional roller coaster. As the siblings struggle to handle the new problem besides their own lingering issues, the ZEE5 series turns out to be an emotional eye-opener that hits the emotional chord in unexpected ways. As a change, this one can safely be recommended as a family entertainer, best watched with one’s parents and siblings or children. Also read: Kunal Roy Kapur on the weird connection between Delhi Belly, Tripling 3

Having established a fan base with two seasons, lead actor Sumeet Vyas takes the reins of the show in his own hands yet again as a co-writer. He reunites with sister Chanchal (Maanvi Gagroo) and brother Chitvan (Amol Parashar) as the news of their parents planning separation after 36 years of marriage rocks their respective worlds. They soon fly down to their family house in the hills to do the talk with their parents and why they have decided to end it all. It takes five episodes, a trek in the jungle and a high-pitch pep talk in the climax to make their kids as well as the audience understand their decision to get separated.

The show also gives the Y generation a reality check in how they wish to live independent lives, away from conventional mindsets but are they themselves equipped to handle unconventional ideas or decisions coming from their parents? Are oldies required to only smile in family pictures and bless the young ones on their independent decisions? The siblings’ parents give an all new perspective to those of their age as well as the current generation that living forever for the happiness of the kids is not the sole purpose of life until death. Kumud Mishra and Shernaz Patel play the almost sorted, happy couple and good parents who hardly ever questioned the right and wrong decisions taken by their independent kids. But when the same kids expect them to be together just for the sake of them, they do not shy away from setting the record straight.

Tripling this time is not a road trip but a trek which also has Chanchal’s husband Pranav (Kunal Roy Kapur), Chandan’s blonde ex-wife Paula and a clinical psychologist joining the family of five. Emotions and frustration runs high as the fear of losing their family home and the chance of meeting both their parents at the same time and place looms large in the lives of the brothers-sister trio. The show hits at some of the deepest places and forces the current generation to accept an unconventional setting created by those who are supposed to give them sane and conventional advice.

Shernaz Patel and Kumud Mishra in a still from Tripling 3.

However, true to the Tripling concept, the show doesn’t miss out on fresh situational comedy and hilarious moments, though comparatively less in number. Kunal Roy Kapur doesn’t disappoint and offers enough to keep the show light and lively. Not only this, he also gets to play the saviour in the climax. The siblings as usual remain in sync with each other in this season too. Amol Parashar turns out to be a revelation this time as he is in no mood to crack dirty jokes but is instead struggling with the pain of separating from a child who is not even his own blood.

Tripling season 3 can safely be put in the category of successful, family comedy series like Gullak as the onscreen family drives home a message worth noting along with a healthy dose of comedy. The show also proves the gap between instalments of a franchise may not matter if the content is worth waiting for. Even after 3 years, the three siblings remain closer than ever though they come across as more mature with age. Not to miss how the pairing of Kumud Mishra and Shernaz Patel touches hearts, the underrated lot of middle age actors we can’t get enough of.