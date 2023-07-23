Welcome to Crappie Lake season 1 episode 4: Premiere Dates, Time, Trailer & Plot

Welcome back to Crappie Lake Season 1! This week, get ready for an exciting new episode. In the upcoming segment, Sonja and Luann are all set to join the town's highly anticipated high tea celebration. This delightful event is hosted once a month, giving the community a wonderful opportunity to dress up and revel in the festivities. They also attend a t*sticle festival, where Luann tastes different proteins' t*sticles. The highly anticipated web series ‘Welcome to Crappie Lake’ season 1 episode 4 is set to be released on Sunday, July 23, 2023.

The synopsis of the upcoming episode reads:

“Luann and Sonja host their first Crappie Hour. Their success is short-lived, however, when they break the news to the mayor that the playground isn't coming along as planned.”

Welcome to Crappie Lake Season 1 Episode 4 release schedule

Mark your calendars for Sunday, July 23, 2023, at 9 pm ET, as it's time to catch the highly anticipated upcoming episode of Welcome to Crappie Lake Season 1.

What to expect from the upcoming episode of Welcome to Crappie Lake Season 1?

In the next episode of "Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake," titled "The Belles of the B*lls," the former housewives, now in Benton, Illinois, have a fun date. They're getting ready for a talent show and attend various festivals in town to promote it.

One event they visit is the T*sticle Festival, where they serve dishes made from T*sticle of animals like calves, lambs, roosters, and turkeys. In a preview of the episode, Sonja and Luann find a booth run by a family. The vendor offers them some of the prepared dishes in brown bags.

Sonja isn't interested in trying it, but Luann decides to try it out of curiosity. Sonja shares her concern for Luann in a confessional.

"I do feel bad for Lu. Six weeks and no D is not something she’s used to. At this point, Luann will eat any b*lls she meets."

The crowd cheers and rings a big bell to support the cast member of "Welcome to Crappie Lake" Season 1. She interrupts them, saying she wants to ring it herself. She jokes about not wanting bad breath and uses a mouth freshener. She even playfully sprays some in the vendor's mouth, making everyone laugh.

The cast members enthusiastically reveal their highly anticipated upcoming event, the Benton Follies, a talent show that is set to take place at the Benton Civic Center. Sonja says to the cameras:

"We’re gonna have to recruit really hard at the festival. There are a lot of people spending money to eat b*lls, which means they can spend money to buy tickets to come to the follies. And the money goes to the food pantry. How can you go wrong?"

Don't miss the upcoming episode of Welcome to Crappie Lake on Bravo, airing on Sunday, July 23, 2023, at 9 pm ET. Tune in for all the excitement!

