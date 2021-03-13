IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Environment / Malala Yousafzai says educate girls to fight climate change
Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafza speaks during a news conference following her address at the United Nations General Assembly.(REUTERS)
Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafza speaks during a news conference following her address at the United Nations General Assembly.(REUTERS)
environment

Malala Yousafzai says educate girls to fight climate change

Keeping girls in school and taking young climate leaders seriously are keys to tackling climate change, Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai said on Friday.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 11:45 AM IST

Keeping girls in school and taking young climate leaders seriously are keys to tackling climate change, Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai said on Friday.

Speaking to a virtual panel, Malala, 23, said educating girls and young women, particularly in developing countries, would give them a chance to pursue green jobs and be part of solving the climate crisis in their communities.

"Girls' education, gender equality and climate change are not separate issues. Girl's education and gender equality can be used as solutions against climate change," Malala told an online event by British think-tank Chatham House.

Before the Covid-19 pandemic, some 130 million girls worldwide were already out of school, according to the United Nations cultural agency UNESCO, which said more than 11 million may not return to classes after the pandemic.

"When we educate girls ... they can become farmers, conservationists, solar technicians, they can fill other green jobs as well. Problem-solving skills can allow them to help their communities to adapt to climate change."

From sexual violence in displacement camps to extra farm work, women and girls shoulder a bigger burden from worsening extreme weather and other climate pressures pushing people to move for survival, global aid group CARE International says.

Scientists expect forced displacement to be one of the most common and damaging effects on vulnerable people if global warming is not limited to an internationally agreed aim of 1.5 degrees Celsius.

Climate disasters have also been linked with early marriage, school drop-outs and teen pregnancies, says U.N. children's agency UNICEF.

Malala also called on world leaders to pay attention to youth climate activists, citing movements like "Mock COP" in November when young people launched a two-week event designed to mirror the format of the delayed U.N. climate talks.

"Listen to young people who are leading the climate movement. Young people are reminding our leaders that climate education and climate justice should be their priority."

Earlier this week, Malala expanded her partnership with Apple Inc to produce dramas, children's series, animation and documentaries that will air on the tech giant's streaming service.

Apple produced a documentary about Malala in 2015 and teamed up with her Malala Fund in 2018 to promote secondary education to girls across the globe.

In 2009 at age 12, Malala blogged under a pen name for the BBC about living under the rule of the Pakistani Taliban. In 2012 she survived being shot in the head by a Taliban gunman for campaigning against its attempts to deny women education.

In 2014, she became the youngest-ever Nobel Peace Prize laureate at age 17. In 2018 she launched Assembly, a digital publication for girls and young women available on Apple News. She graduated from Oxford University in June.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
malala yousafzai
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafza speaks during a news conference following her address at the United Nations General Assembly.(REUTERS)
Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafza speaks during a news conference following her address at the United Nations General Assembly.(REUTERS)
environment

Malala Yousafzai says educate girls to fight climate change

Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 11:45 AM IST
Keeping girls in school and taking young climate leaders seriously are keys to tackling climate change, Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai said on Friday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
New Delhi: Power Minister RK Singh during the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist)(PTI02_09_2021_000207B)(PTI)
New Delhi: Power Minister RK Singh during the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist)(PTI02_09_2021_000207B)(PTI)
environment

Power minister calls for joint approach at global level to fight global warming

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 11:04 AM IST
Power minister RK Singh said, "We (India) are fastest (among all nations) in establishing renewable capacities. But, till all countries don't come together, we can't reduce global warming."
READ FULL STORY
Close
That's the finding of researchers at Colorado State University who say booming indoor marijuana production in the United States is a major and growing source of greenhouse gas emissions that cause global warming.(Unsplash)
That's the finding of researchers at Colorado State University who say booming indoor marijuana production in the United States is a major and growing source of greenhouse gas emissions that cause global warming.(Unsplash)
environment

Does smoking cannabis fuel the climate crisis?

Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON MAR 10, 2021 11:57 AM IST
Is a beer, a cup of coffee or a spliff more damaging for the climate? If the cannabis is cultivated indoors on a commercial scale, the answer is probably the joint.
READ FULL STORY
Close
An Indian man carries a container of water on his head as he walks in a dry pond in a hot afternoon on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar in this file picture from 2014. (Arabinda Mahapatra/ Hindustan Times Archive)
An Indian man carries a container of water on his head as he walks in a dry pond in a hot afternoon on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar in this file picture from 2014. (Arabinda Mahapatra/ Hindustan Times Archive)
environment

Study says summers in northern hemisphere could last for half a year by 2100

PTI, Beijing
UPDATED ON MAR 09, 2021 02:53 PM IST
The research, published in the journal Geophysical Research Letters, found that the Mediterranean region and the Tibetan Plateau have experienced the greatest changes to their seasonal cycles.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A fisherman carries a tuna fish from his catch at a harbour.(Reuters)
A fisherman carries a tuna fish from his catch at a harbour.(Reuters)
environment

Talks start between 30 nations to protect Indian Ocean's depleting tuna

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 10:59 AM IST
The Indian Ocean Tuna Commission (IOTC), which groups coastal countries from Australia to Kenya plus major fishing region the European Union, was convening virtually over five days to debate yellowfin tuna quotas.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chief Conservator of Forest (Research), Sanjiv Chaturvedi, said, ''It draws inspiration from Japanese technique of forest bathing (shinrin-yoku) and ancient Indian traditions and that basic theme is, be silent, go slow, think less and feel more."(Unsplash)
Chief Conservator of Forest (Research), Sanjiv Chaturvedi, said, ''It draws inspiration from Japanese technique of forest bathing (shinrin-yoku) and ancient Indian traditions and that basic theme is, be silent, go slow, think less and feel more."(Unsplash)
environment

India's first forest healing centre inaugurated in Uttrakand's Ranikhet

ANI, Dehradun (uttrakhand) [india]
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 06:20 PM IST
First Forest Healing centre of the country was inaugurated on Sunday at Ranikhet in Kalika Uttarakhand.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Floating ice is seen during the expedition of the The Greenpeace's Arctic Sunrise ship at the Arctic Ocean,(Reuters)
Floating ice is seen during the expedition of the The Greenpeace's Arctic Sunrise ship at the Arctic Ocean,(Reuters)
environment

Temperatures in Arctic Ocean much warmer than average during February

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 06:17 PM IST
  • Northeastern Canada and Greenland were also much warmer-than-average for February, according to a report Monday by Europe’s Copernicus Climate Change Service.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"As climate change continues to make water sources volatile and scarce, women and marginalised groups stand to lose the most due to their position within water dynamics."(Unsplash)
"As climate change continues to make water sources volatile and scarce, women and marginalised groups stand to lose the most due to their position within water dynamics."(Unsplash)
environment

Feminist perspective needed in environmental studies to combat climate crisis

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 05:03 PM IST
Women are disproportionately affected by the ongoing climate crisis since they directly manage natural resources in most communities via activities such as water collection and food production.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Daintree Rainforest is a tropical rainforest region on the north east coast of Queensland, Australia. (Shutterstock)
The Daintree Rainforest is a tropical rainforest region on the north east coast of Queensland, Australia. (Shutterstock)
environment

Two-thirds of tropical rainforests destroyed or degraded globally: Data

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 02:51 PM IST
The forest loss is also a major contributor of climate-warming emissions, with the dense tropical forest vegetation representing the largest living reservoir of carbon.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ratna Singh (Sourced photo)
Ratna Singh (Sourced photo)
environment

Meet the woman of the wild

By S Farah Rizvi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 07:45 PM IST
A qualified safari guide, trainer, sustainable tourism professional and farmer, Ratna Singh feels elated to have trained hundreds of girls in this field today
READ FULL STORY
Close
The variations result from differences in recommendations for and consumptions of individual foods within the six main food groups - protein foods, dairy, grains, fruits, vegetables, and oils/fats.(Pixabay)
The variations result from differences in recommendations for and consumptions of individual foods within the six main food groups - protein foods, dairy, grains, fruits, vegetables, and oils/fats.(Pixabay)
health

Study uncovers association of greenhouse gas emissions with dietary guidelines

ANI, Washington [us]
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 01:32 PM IST
A study drove by the Nutrition Journal, involving seven countries discovered that greenhouse gas emissions associated with national dietary guidelines advocating a healthy diet vary greatly between countries.
READ FULL STORY
Close
She said the four most common and interlinked assumptions found are: women are innately caring and connected to the environment; women are a homogenous and vulnerable group; gender equality is a women's issue and; gender equality is a numbers game.(Unsplash)
She said the four most common and interlinked assumptions found are: women are innately caring and connected to the environment; women are a homogenous and vulnerable group; gender equality is a women's issue and; gender equality is a numbers game.(Unsplash)
environment

Gender assumptions have harmful impact on climate adaption and resilience

ANI, Washington [us]
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 04:46 PM IST
The findings of a recent study suggests that outdated assumptions regarding gender continue to hinder effective and fair policymaking, along with the action for climate mitigation and adaptation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
T1C2, female cub of Avni, now a sub-adult tigress, aged two-and-a-half years, has been kept in captivity in a 4.5-hectare (ha) area in Pench Tiger Reserve since December 22, 2018.(Maharashtra Forest Department.)
T1C2, female cub of Avni, now a sub-adult tigress, aged two-and-a-half years, has been kept in captivity in a 4.5-hectare (ha) area in Pench Tiger Reserve since December 22, 2018.(Maharashtra Forest Department.)
environment

Pilibhit tiger reserve’s approach reducing deadly conflict: Officials

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 02:45 PM IST
  • Erection of a 40-km-long electric fence around the part of the reserve known most for man-animal encounters has also helped in containing the incidents.
READ FULL STORY
Close
On Tuesday, the International Energy Agency said global CO2 emissions dropped by 5.8% in 2020.(Unsplash)
On Tuesday, the International Energy Agency said global CO2 emissions dropped by 5.8% in 2020.(Unsplash)
environment

Scientists warn of rebound after record 7% fall in global emissions

Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 09:15 AM IST
Coronavirus restrictions led to a record 7% fall in global carbon emissions last year, but the drop will be short-lived unless efforts to phase out fossil fuel are intensified.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The study was published today in the science journal Biology Letters.(Pixabay)
The study was published today in the science journal Biology Letters.(Pixabay)
environment

Animals fake death for long periods to escape predators: Study

ANI, Bristol [england]
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 01:02 PM IST
A recent study by researchers from the University of Bristol has found that many animals fake death to try to escape their predators. With some individuals in prey species remaining motionless, if in danger, for extended lengths of time.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP