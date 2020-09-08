Polished ‘Formals’ and fast tracked

fashion-and-trends

Adversity sows the seeds of invention, and one such invention is the makeshift wardrobe! What was crime in the world of fashion is now simply necessity, they say! Hear these people out who fast track dressing up for work and how! Here are hilarious confessions of people who tricked the camera during work from home. They looked “formal, polished, dressed to the nines”, while they were all the time wearing pajamas, shorts and track pants!

Blogger Karishma Yadav

Blogger Karishma Yadav once “wore” a sari over shorts during her virtual meeting with an ethnic wear brand. “I had to quickly sit down for the meeting. I got late fishing some chores so I simply threw a sari over my shorts and presented my perfectly styled ethnic look before the camera,” she says.

Entrepreneur and marketing professional Dhruv Gauba

Entrepreneur and marketing professional Dhruv Gauba has to attend meetings throughout the day. “Some are scheduled and some unscheduled, so I learnt how to wear my corporate look with comfort,” he says.

Fitness expert Jinnie Gogia Chugh

Fitness expert Jinnie Goggia Chugh once had a meeting in the middle of the night with some people based abroad, so I stick to my pyjamas and add on a crisp shirt with it,” says Chugh.

Singer Tina Jindal

Singer Tina Jindal has mastered the art of teaming up her formal black blazer with her nighttime floral pajamas during virtual meetings. And I do my hair super sleek. I get full points for my formal look,” she laughs.

