e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 08, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Fashion and Trends / Polished ‘Formals’ and fast tracked

Polished ‘Formals’ and fast tracked

Amid pandemic fashion and WFH culture, this is what you can a makeshift wardrobe

fashion-and-trends Updated: Sep 08, 2020 13:32 IST
Prerna Gauba
Prerna Gauba
Hindustan Times
Blogger Karishma Yadav and marketing professional Dhruv in their makeshift satorial style
Blogger Karishma Yadav and marketing professional Dhruv in their makeshift satorial style
         

Adversity sows the seeds of invention, and one such invention is the makeshift wardrobe! What was crime in the world of fashion is now simply necessity, they say! Hear these people out who fast track dressing up for work and how! Here are hilarious confessions of people who tricked the camera during work from home. They looked “formal, polished, dressed to the nines”, while they were all the time wearing pajamas, shorts and track pants!

Blogger Karishma Yadav
Blogger Karishma Yadav

Blogger Karishma Yadav once “wore” a sari over shorts during her virtual meeting with an ethnic wear brand. “I had to quickly sit down for the meeting. I got late fishing some chores so I simply threw a sari over my shorts and presented my perfectly styled ethnic look before the camera,” she says.

Entrepreneur and marketing professional Dhruv Gauba
Entrepreneur and marketing professional Dhruv Gauba

Entrepreneur and marketing professional Dhruv Gauba has to attend meetings throughout the day. “Some are scheduled and some unscheduled, so I learnt how to wear my corporate look with comfort,” he says.

Fitness expert Jinnie Gogia Chugh
Fitness expert Jinnie Gogia Chugh

Fitness expert Jinnie Goggia Chugh once had a meeting in the middle of the night with some people based abroad, so I stick to my pyjamas and add on a crisp shirt with it,” says Chugh.

Singer Tina Jindal
Singer Tina Jindal

Singer Tina Jindal has mastered the art of teaming up her formal black blazer with her nighttime floral pajamas during virtual meetings. And I do my hair super sleek. I get full points for my formal look,” she laughs.

Concept: Shara Ashraf Prayag

top news
PLA move in Ladakh is part of Beijing plan to destabilize India
PLA move in Ladakh is part of Beijing plan to destabilize India
China’s PLA fired shots to intimidate Indian soldiers, says Army
China’s PLA fired shots to intimidate Indian soldiers, says Army
Opposition to put up joint candidate for deputy speaker
Opposition to put up joint candidate for deputy speaker
Sushant Singh Rajput’s family lawyer reacts to Rhea Chakraborty’s charges
Sushant Singh Rajput’s family lawyer reacts to Rhea Chakraborty’s charges
How Delhi Police convinced Manmohan Singh Batla House encounter was genuine
How Delhi Police convinced Manmohan Singh Batla House encounter was genuine
Not just our products, India’s voice has also become global: PM Modi
Not just our products, India’s voice has also become global: PM Modi
‘Worst nightmare going to school with oxygen cylinder’: 12-yr-old tells PM
‘Worst nightmare going to school with oxygen cylinder’: 12-yr-old tells PM
Radhika Madan’s boss finds her busy looking at her phone—What happens next? [SPONSORED]
Radhika Madan’s boss finds her busy looking at her phone—What happens next? [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputMaharashtra Covid-19 CasesTelangana’s Covid-19 tallyMS DhoniLadakh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

fashion and trends

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In