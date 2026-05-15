Fast cooling, lower bills, and smart controls, here’s what the current market is actually offering. April and May have a way of making last year’s AC feel inadequate. Rooms heat up faster, the compressor runs longer, and the electricity bill quietly climbs. If you’ve been putting off an upgrade, this is probably the year to stop. AC upgrade on your mind? These 3 inverter split ACs are worth a serious look this summer

The good news is that the 1.5-ton inverter segment has models available right now that cool noticeably faster, consume less power doing it, and can now be controlled from a phone. 3 names in particular stand out: Hisense, Haier, and Voltas, and each brings something a little different to the table.

Hisense Intelli Cool Pro Series The Hisense Intelli Cool Pro is the most talked-about launch in this segment this season, and after a closer look, that reputation holds up. Hisense calls its fast-cooling feature- Quick Chill and in practice, it does what the name suggests- the room temperature drops quickly after switch-on. Walking into a cool room after an hour outside in May is not a small thing.

The inverter compressor handles the efficiency side of things. It modulates output continuously depending on how warm or cool the room already is, rather than switching on and off in hard cycles. Over a full summer of daily use, that difference adds up on your electricity bill.

The unit is also Wi-Fi enabled and comes with Hindi/English voice control support, which once you’ve used it, is hard to go back from. Furthermore, equipped with 5-in-1 convertible and 4 way swing, customers can avail 5 years of comprehensive warranty.

There’s also a self-cleaning function. It sounds like a marketing addition, but the mold inside the evaporator coils is a real problem in humid Indian summers since it affects cooling efficiency and air quality. Having a unit that addresses this automatically is a practical advantage, not just a selling point.

The Hisense Intelli Cool Pro is listed at INR 36,990 but is currently available on Flipkart with many cashback offers. View on Flipkart.

Haier Inverter Convertible Split AC (HSA17VP-R3NB-I)

This Haier AC comes with features such as Supersonic cooling, 5-in-1 convertible cooling modes, long air flow, frost self-clean, twin inverter and more for efficient and powerful performance. Furthermore, its also offers super anti-corrosion protection that ensures long lasting and rust-free performance while its anti-bacterial filter captures dust, pollen, mold spores and particles to improve indoor air quality. Designed for Indian summers, the AC delivers effective cooling even at 60°C, making it a good purchase. Check current price on Amazon.

Voltas Inverter Adjustable Split AC

This model offers 4 modes for endless comfort- Gentle cooling, moderate cooling, accelerated cooling and turbo fast cooling- along with a variable speed compressor that adjusts power depending on heat load. Suitable for medium sized rooms, it comes with special features such as anti- dust filter, anti- freeze thermostat, hidden display, sleep mode, gas leak detection and more. Its copper condenser ensures superior heat transfer while minimizing maintenance needs. The AC also comes with 1-year comprehensive warranty on the product, 10 years warranty on inverter compressor, 5 year warranty on PCB. Check current price on Amazon.

Which one should you go for? If fast cooling, performance and smart connectivity are your priorities, the Hisense Intelli Cool Pro is the pick. The effective price after offers makes it genuinely one of the best buys for customers complemented by its rich feature set.

Note to readers: This article is part of HT's paid consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. HT assumes no editorial responsibility for the content, including its accuracy, completeness, or any errors or omissions. Readers are advised to verify all information independently.

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