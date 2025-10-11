NFL begins review of Giants QB Dart concussion protocol

The NFL launched an investigation on Friday into how league concussion protocol was applied to New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart in the club's Thursday home victory over Philadelphia. HT Image

The probe, conducted jointly with the NFL Players Association under rules of their collective bargaining agreement, involves Giants coach Brian Daboll and rookie running back Cam Skattebo entering the medical tent on the sidelines while Dart was being examined.

Dart, in only his third NFL start, completed 17-of-25 passes for 195 yards and a touchdown and ran for 58 yards as the Giants upset the defending Super Bowl champions and improved to 2-4.

Dart, 22, departed from the contest late in the third quarter after being sacked by the Eagles' Patrick Johnson and grabbing his head while down on the turf.

After being treated by Giants' medical personnel, Dart jogged off the field to the examination tent.

Veteran Russell Wilson entered the game, failed to get a first down and the club punted.

Daboll said after the game he was considering trying to run a play on fourth down and wondered how long Dart's evaluation would take, cameras showing him on the sidelines arguing with team physician Dr. Scott Rodeo, something for which he later apologized.

Daboll was shown at the entrance of the tent talking with people inside and later Skattebo went into the tent wondering about Dart's status.

Dart was eventually cleared to return after a concussion evaluation and went back into the game early in the fourth quarter.

Giants team owner John Mara, a member of the NFL competition committee, issued a statement on the matter Friday.

"I spoke to Coach Daboll this morning about approaching the medical tent last night. While I firmly believe, as he has stated, that he was not trying to influence the process in any way, he understands that the appearance of going to the tent is inappropriate," Mara said.

"We have protocols in place as a league to ensure player safety, and we need to allow our medical staff to execute those protocols without interference.

"We understand the situation is under review by the NFL and the NFLPA and obviously we will cooperate fully."

