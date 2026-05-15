Over 1,000 students awarded degrees at Ambedkar University Delhi’s 14th convocation

Dr B.R. Ambedkar University Delhi on Thursday organised its 14th annual convocation ceremony at the Multipurpose Hall of Delhi University, with 1,030 students receiving degrees across multiple disciplines. Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Education Minister Ashish Sood during the 14th annual convocation ceremony of Dr B.R. Ambedkar University Delhi on Thursday.

The ceremony was attended by Delhi Lieutenant Governor and university Chancellor Taranjit Singh Sandhu, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Education Minister Ashish Sood, along with faculty members and university officials, said a press release.

Vice Chancellor Anu Singh Lather said 331 students received undergraduate degrees, 640 were awarded postgraduate degrees, 48 received PhDs and 11 students were awarded postgraduate diplomas.

Highlighting gender representation, Lather said women constituted 72.92% of the PhD graduates and 62.62% of the undergraduate and postgraduate graduates.

Degrees were awarded in disciplines including economics, law, psychology, sociology, mathematics, business administration, film studies, visual arts and women’s and gender studies, the release noted.

Addressing the gathering, Sood urged students to combine academic excellence with social responsibility and use technological innovation for social welfare and nation-building.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said students’ achievements reflected the progress of families, communities and the nation. She encouraged graduates to contribute towards the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047 while remaining compassionate and socially responsible.

Sandhu stressed the importance of value-based education rooted in social justice and equity, and called on higher education institutions to create wider opportunities for skill development and youth leadership.

During the event, university publications including a Bharatiya Knowledge System compendium and faculty research compendium were released. Degrees were also uploaded instantly to DigiLocker. Students showcased projects related to artificial intelligence, mental health, incubation, agribusiness and entrepreneurship.