Shaping the Future of Work Talent Leaders Converge at Team Marksmen Network’s Most Preferred Workplace for Women 2025-26
On September 26, 2025, the Most Preferred Workplace for Women 2025 - 26 summit was held in Mumbai, addressing women's empowerment in the workplace.
Mumbai, October 10, 2025: Team Marksmen Network successfully hosted the Most Preferred Workplace for Women 2025 - 26 on September 26th at Novotel International Mumbai Airport. Themed “Undocketed Rules: Navigating Power, Influence & Growth as a Woman,” the day-long event brought together 200+ senior leaders to discuss the evolving workplace landscape in India.
The summit kicked off with a welcome address by Rajesh Khubchandani, Co-Founder & MD, Team Marksmen Network, emphasizing the need for organizations to build workplaces that truly empower women by balancing purpose, equity, and people strategy. “Today, workplaces are not just about processes - they’re about people, purpose, and performance, and most importantly, creating environments where women can thrive and lead,” he noted.
Vinit Goenka, Founder Secretary, Centre for Knowledge Sovereignty, delivered the Special Address on “The Future is Human; Empowered & Resilient,” underscoring the importance of knowledge sovereignty and human resilience as the foundation for India’s digital and cultural transformation.
The agenda featured a high-impact Panel Discussion on Undocketed Rules: Navigating Power, Influence & Growth as a Woman, which was moderated by Nidhi Gupta, Partner, EY. Eminent panellists included Savita Mittra, Director Talent Acquisition - Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa (AMEA) and India, Mondelez International, Sonali Bhave, Head HR, Lumina Datamatics, Poppy Sharma, CGM HR, Central Bank of India, Roma Bindroo, People Director & Head of HR - Sanofi CHC, South Asia, Sakshee Sud, Director - HR. Beiersdorf India Pvt. Ltd., and Ashu Sawhney, Head of Human Resources, DCB Bank.
Gracing the occasion, Poonam Mahajan, Former Member of Lok Sabha and Member, Tapaswi Charitable Trust, delivered the Special Address on “Voices of Strength – Towards a Politically & Socially Equitable Future,” stressing the need for inclusive leadership and collective action to build a more equitable society.
The summit also celebrated excellence with a select set of organisations recognised as the Most Preferred Workplace 2025 - 26 - Women, for championing gender equity, fostering inclusive cultures, and driving women-centric policies that empower talent and leadership at every level.
The brands celebrated in a gala ceremony included:
- Abbott India.
- AbbVie
- Ajanta Pharma Limited
- Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd
- Anaptyss
- Apna.co
- Ashwin Sheth Group
- Avery Weigh-Tronix (India)
- Beiersdorf India Pvt. Ltd.
- Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited
- Central Bank of India
- CMR Green Technologies Limited
- Collabera Talent Solutions Pvt Ltd
- Consero Global
- Dexian India Services Private Limited
- Epiroc Mining India Private Limited
- FLEX
- Goldi Solar Pvt. Ltd.
- Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited
- Hindustan Unilever Limited
- IIFL Capital Services Ltd
- Imagine Marketing Limited (boAt Lifestyle)
- Innodata India Private Limited
- JK Cement Ltd.
- Karam Safety Private Limited
- Lumina Datamatics
- M&S
- Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.
- Meyer Organics Pvt. Ltd
- Mondelez International
- Navnit Group
- Nexus Select Malls
- NLB Services
- PVNA Group
- Sanofi
- Shoppers Stop Ltd
- Shriram Properties Ltd
- Shyam Steel Industries Limited
- The New India Assurance Company Ltd
- TVS Motors Company
- Wella Company
- Xoxoday
This one-of-a-kind event served as an essential crucible where vision met courage. It is where we brought forth the flame of inspiration, and collectively forged the mettle of organisations blazing a trail of excellence across the workplace - empowering women, celebrating equity, and ensuring their talent and leadership are harnessed not just for progress, but for true purpose that inspires. The time for hesitation is over; the future of India’s workplaces demands bold, united steps forward to create environments where women thrive, lead, and shape workplaces preferred by all.
