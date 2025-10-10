Mumbai, October 10, 2025: Team Marksmen Network successfully hosted the Most Preferred Workplace for Women 2025 - 26 on September 26th at Novotel International Mumbai Airport. Themed “Undocketed Rules: Navigating Power, Influence & Growth as a Woman,” the day-long event brought together 200+ senior leaders to discuss the evolving workplace landscape in India. Shaping the Future of Work Talent Leaders Converge at Team Marksmen Network’s Most Preferred Workplace for Women 2025-26

The summit kicked off with a welcome address by Rajesh Khubchandani, Co-Founder & MD, Team Marksmen Network, emphasizing the need for organizations to build workplaces that truly empower women by balancing purpose, equity, and people strategy. “Today, workplaces are not just about processes - they’re about people, purpose, and performance, and most importantly, creating environments where women can thrive and lead,” he noted.

Vinit Goenka, Founder Secretary, Centre for Knowledge Sovereignty, delivered the Special Address on “The Future is Human; Empowered & Resilient,” underscoring the importance of knowledge sovereignty and human resilience as the foundation for India’s digital and cultural transformation.

The agenda featured a high-impact Panel Discussion on Undocketed Rules: Navigating Power, Influence & Growth as a Woman, which was moderated by Nidhi Gupta, Partner, EY. Eminent panellists included Savita Mittra, Director Talent Acquisition - Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa (AMEA) and India, Mondelez International, Sonali Bhave, Head HR, Lumina Datamatics, Poppy Sharma, CGM HR, Central Bank of India, Roma Bindroo, People Director & Head of HR - Sanofi CHC, South Asia, Sakshee Sud, Director - HR. Beiersdorf India Pvt. Ltd., and Ashu Sawhney, Head of Human Resources, DCB Bank.

Gracing the occasion, Poonam Mahajan, Former Member of Lok Sabha and Member, Tapaswi Charitable Trust, delivered the Special Address on “Voices of Strength – Towards a Politically & Socially Equitable Future,” stressing the need for inclusive leadership and collective action to build a more equitable society.

The summit also celebrated excellence with a select set of organisations recognised as the Most Preferred Workplace 2025 - 26 - Women, for championing gender equity, fostering inclusive cultures, and driving women-centric policies that empower talent and leadership at every level.

The brands celebrated in a gala ceremony included:

Abbott India.

AbbVie

Ajanta Pharma Limited

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Anaptyss

Apna.co

Ashwin Sheth Group

Avery Weigh-Tronix (India)

Beiersdorf India Pvt. Ltd.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited

Central Bank of India

CMR Green Technologies Limited

Collabera Talent Solutions Pvt Ltd

Consero Global

Dexian India Services Private Limited

Epiroc Mining India Private Limited

FLEX

Goldi Solar Pvt. Ltd.

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited

Hindustan Unilever Limited

IIFL Capital Services Ltd

Imagine Marketing Limited (boAt Lifestyle)

Innodata India Private Limited

JK Cement Ltd.

Karam Safety Private Limited

Lumina Datamatics

M&S

Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.

Meyer Organics Pvt. Ltd

Mondelez International

Navnit Group

Nexus Select Malls

NLB Services

PVNA Group

Sanofi

Shoppers Stop Ltd

Shriram Properties Ltd

Shyam Steel Industries Limited

The New India Assurance Company Ltd

TVS Motors Company

Wella Company

Xoxoday

This one-of-a-kind event served as an essential crucible where vision met courage. It is where we brought forth the flame of inspiration, and collectively forged the mettle of organisations blazing a trail of excellence across the workplace - empowering women, celebrating equity, and ensuring their talent and leadership are harnessed not just for progress, but for true purpose that inspires. The time for hesitation is over; the future of India’s workplaces demands bold, united steps forward to create environments where women thrive, lead, and shape workplaces preferred by all.

For media queries or partnership opportunities, please write to contact@teammarksmen.com

Note to readers: This article is part of HT's paid consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. HT assumes no editorial responsibility for the content, including its accuracy, completeness, or any errors or omissions. Readers are advised to verify all information independently.

Want to get your story featured as above? click here!