Soccer-Players and fans join family members at Russo's funeral at Boca stadium

BUENOS AIRES, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Boca Juniors players, officials and fans gathered at La Bombonera stadium on Thursday to honour their former coach Miguel Angel Russo, who passed away following a prolonged battle with cancer. HT Image

Captain Edinson Cavani, Spaniard Ander Herrera and the rest of the Boca squad, along with club president Juan Roman Riquelme joined Russo's family at the service held in the main hall of the stadium.

"He asked to be laid to rest on Boca's field, he was dressed as a Boca player, and we were told that it was his wish," Dalma, one of Diego Maradona's daughters, told the local press.

Boca's iconic stadium became the focal point for mourners as thousands came together to celebrate the life and legacy of the manager who died on Wednesday aged 69.

Players and staff wore black armbands and the stands displayed banners bearing Russo's name alongside heartfelt messages from fans.

Players from San Lorenzo, the team Russo coached during 2024, as well as fans from Boca's bitter rivals River Plate and other Argentine clubs also attended the service.

"It's impressive how he left a mark also on the non-Boca fans, that River fans show solidarity with Boca. We have to thank him for all the good things he gave for everyone," Magali Alies, a 34-year-old Boca fan, told Reuters.

Known for his tactical acumen and leadership, Russo led Boca to domestic and international success, including the 2007 Copa Libertadores title.

Russo had an extensive managerial career spanning over three decades, coaching clubs across Argentina and South America. His resilience in battling cancer while continuing to work until his health no longer permitted was widely admired.

Thursday's ceremony included a moment of silence, followed by chants from supporters who sang club songs in Russo's honour.

"Today we came to say goodbye to Russo, to thank him for everything he gave us and because he is a person who deserves it, because he was always very polite, very respectful", Maris Olivares, 65, told Reuters.

Before becoming a celebrated manager, Russo had spent his entire playing career with Estudiantes as a defensive midfielder.

Another fan, Roberto Aufiero, wearing Estudiantes' red and white shirt, said: "For us, Russo was the prodigal son of Estudiantes, he was also a hero.

"I am here with this shirt because this is the shirt of '95, of promotion, he promoted us, he broke all the records."

FIFA President Gianni Infantino paid tribute on social media by describing him as "a football man who gave his all to the sport he loved so much."

The Argentine league announced Wednesday that Saturday's Clausura match between Boca Juniors and Barracas Central has been postponed. (Report by Ramiro Scandolo, additional report by Miguel Lo Bianco. Writing by Janina Nuno Rios. Edited by Javier Leira and Pritha Sarkar)