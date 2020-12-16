DTCP seeks report on status of unauthorised colonies in Bhondsi

gurugram

Updated: Dec 16, 2020, 23:18 IST

The department of town and country planning (DTCP) has sought a report from its Gurugram office regarding the development of unauthorised colonies in an area of around 500 acres in Bhondsi village between 2009 and 2017.

The department has sought details such as the action taken against such unauthorised colonies and their developers, the criminal complaints registered against violators, the status of investigation of these cases, the officials who were posted in the area and the details of registries that were carried out in violation of the rules. The department has sought the details following a probe by the state CID department, which took up the matter in 2018.

The department has now asked the officials in Gurugram to prepare a report in this matter and submit it to the headquarters so that action can be taken against officials, who have shown negligence in curbing the development of unauthorised colonies. The department also aims to form a strategy to ensure that illegal colonies are curbed not only in Bhondsi but also in others parts of the district as well, said a DTCP official.

Between 2009 and 2017, a large number of illegal colonies have come up in Bhondsi. Some of these include Shriram Enclave, Bhajan Park, Mohan Nagar, Shyam Kunj, Lakshmi Kunj, Shanti Kunj, Shani Enclave, Krishna Kunj, Sneh Vihar, Kesar Nangla, opposite BSF colony, Defence Colony, Defence Enclave, Bhavani Enclave, RBS Colony and Prem Kunj, among others.

Sanjiv Mann, senior town planner, said that directions have been issued to enforcement wing to compile a report in this matter. “We are keeping a strict vigil in this area and neither construction of houses nor carving of colonies is being allowed . Large number of demolition drives have also been carried out and, by next month, a drone survey would also be conducted to know the exact status of such colonies not only in Bhondsi but also across the city. The report in this matter will be sent to the headquarters at the earliest,” said Sanjiv Mann, senior town planner.

The enforcement wing officials, meanwhile, said that there has been considerable check on illegal constructions and also on the sale of plots in these areas after they started a concerted drive against such colonies in the last one year. “The decision to bar registries of small plots by increasing the area and insistence of an NOC from DTCP will also help in curbing illegal colonies. A number of FIRs have also been lodged against the developers of illegal colonies” said a senior enforcement wing official, who wished anonymity.