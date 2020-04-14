Marvel fans totally missed this Avengers Endgame Easter egg that has emotional connection to Tony Stark

hollywood

Marvel Studios has shared an Avengers: Endgame Easter egg that proves Tony Stark is the heart of the team. Tony, played by Robert Downey Jr, was killed off at the end of the film.

As part of a Twitter thread stared by the Walt Disney Company, several Disney subsidiaries joined in and shared Easter eggs that had somehow remained hidden all these years. The Walt Disney Company shared one from Pirates of the Caribbean, while the Pixar Twitter account shared an image from Toy Story, and the Disney Animation folks shared one from Moana. Marvel, meanwhile, shared an image from Endgame.

In the image, the Avengers bump fists just before they’re sucked into the Quantum Realm for the Time Heist sequence. The top-shot shows the heroes joining hands above the entrance to the time machine, which is deliberately designed to resemble a particular item from Tony’s past: his first arc reactor.

The reactor was built by Tony when he was kidnapped at the beginning on the first Iron Man movie, and helped him survive the ordeal. Pepper Potts later presented the reactor to Tony, with the inscription: “Proof that Tony Stark has a heart.” The reactor was later brought back at the end of Endgame, for Tony’s funeral scene.

Fans reacted to the tweet with GIFs. While some were blown away, others offered their respects to Marvel for such a well thought out gesture.

Endgame is the highest grossing film in history, unadjusted for inflation. Directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, the film concluded the story arcs of Tony, Steve Rogers and Natasha Romanoff.

