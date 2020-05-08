e-paper
Home / Hollywood / National Treasure TV series planned for Disney+, will arrive with third theatrical film

National Treasure TV series planned for Disney+, will arrive with third theatrical film

A third theatrical film in the National Treasure franchise is being planned. It will arrive simultaneously with a spinoff series for Disney Plus.

hollywood Updated: May 08, 2020 14:31 IST
Press Trust of India
Nicolas Cage has appeared in two National Treasure movies.
A series based on the Nicolas Cage-starrer National Treasure films is being developed at Disney Plus. The revelation was made by Jerry Bruckheimer, who produced both the original 2004 movie and its 2007 sequel, National Treasure: Book of Secrets, during an interview with Collider.

Bruckheimer said in addition to the series, there is another National Treasure movie in the works. "We’re certainly working on one (National Treasure) for streaming and we’re working on one for the big screen," Bruckheimer said.

 

"Hopefully, they’ll both come together and we’ll bring you another National Treasure, but they’re both very active... The one for Disney Plus is a much younger cast. It’s the same concept but a young cast," he added.

The movie, rumoured to be National Treasure 3, is being written by Chris Bremner, the writer of Bad Boys for Life. Jon Turteltaub, who directed the earlier two movies, is expected to be back for the third instalment.

Hollywood News