Mainstreaming ecosystem-based adaptation in India

Ecosystem-based adaptation (EbA), recognised for its cost-effective and co-beneficial advantages, is seeing a global uptake. However, the number and scale of EbA projects remain limited compared to the opportunities offered by India’s diverse ecosystems and indigenous practices. While lack of funding is a direct cause, the small scale of existing EbA projects also fails to attract funding. Breaking this cycle requires addressing other mechanisms that hinder EbA’s growth. This brief explores India’s potential and identifies key challenges to scaling up EbA. Climate crisis (Shutterstock)

Ecosystem-based adaptation (EbA), which is part of the broader nature-based solutions (NbS) approach, was defined by the 15th Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) Conference of the Parties (COP) in 2009 as “the use of biodiversity and ecosystem services as part of an overall adaptation strategy to help people adapt to the adverse effects of climate change.” The EbA approach aims to enhance resilience by acknowledging the interconnectedness of ecosystem health and human well-being while integrating traditional adaptation methods. It addresses sustainable development goals, climate adaptation and mitigation needs, human rights and well-being, nature conservation, and biodiversity preservation. These co-benefits contribute to its cost-effectiveness compared to engineering-based solutions.

Evidence strongly supports this. An overall analysis of the literature shows that NbS and EbA are more cost-effective than engineering-based solutions while still effectively mitigating hazards. Approximately 65% of the studies, most of them in developing countries, indicate that EbA interventions are more effective overall and in specific scenarios. Multiple cost-benefit analysis methods, such as net present value, internal rate of return, and benefit-cost ratio, have been used to assess EbA’s socio-economic value. This scientific support, along with advocacy from international organisations like the Global Adaptation Commission and IPCC AR6 report, has promoted the integration of EbA into National Adaptation Plans. Despite this momentum, EbA’s growth in India has been slow, even though India’s diverse ecosystems, adaptation needs, and indigenous practices provide a basis for EbA projects. To advance EbA in India, its alignment with the nation’s goals and challenges must be further explored.

This paper is authored by Diya Shah, ORF, New Delhi.