Role of Direct Seeded Rice (DSR) in unlocking sustainable agriculture

India is the second largest producer of rice, accounting for approximately 26% of global rice production. However, rice cultivation is complex and water-intensive compared to other crops. In recent years, concerns over food security, water scarcity, and the climate crisis have adversely impacted the rice cultivators in the country. The urgency for innovative agricultural methods has become increasingly critical. Among these practices, the adoption of hybrid seeds stands out, enhancing crop characteristics to increase yield, uniformity, and resilience against diseases. Rice, one of the world’s most vital staple crops, has long been a cornerstone of global food security. As our global population continues to grow, the demand for rice production is steadily increasing. Direct Seeded Rice (DSR) provides a groundbreaking technique in revolutionising traditional rice cultivation by offering greater efficiency, reduced resource consumption, and improved environmental sustainability. Rice (HT File)

DSR is a modern agricultural technique that not only streamlines agricultural operations but also conserves water, reduces labor, and enhances crop productivity. By minimising resource usage and environmental impact, DSR proves to be a key crop in promoting sustainable agriculture and safeguarding food security. Traditional rice cultivation methods, characterised by flooded fields, cause excessive water consumption and pose long-term sustainability challenges. Additionally, DSR can potentially increase yield through improved plant establishment and reduced seedling mortality. This method promotes more efficient and sustainable rice cultivation, addressing water scarcity and labor availability challenges while enhancing overall productivity. A study conducted by the International Rice Research Institute (IRRI) in India found that DSR used 25-30% less water compared to traditional flooded rice cultivation methods, while maintaining similar or even higher yields. This significant reduction in water usage not only helps conserve precious water resources but also makes rice cultivation more resilient to droughts and water scarcity. For instance, in India, DSR has reduced water usage from around 1,800 litres per kg of rice produced to 1,100 litres per kg, showcasing its significant water-saving potential.

Climate variability and lowering water tables poses a pressing challenge globally, underscoring the vital importance of water conservation in sustainable agriculture. Efficient and responsible water management practices are paramount to safeguarding both food production and the environment. DSR emerges as a beacon of hope in this endeavor, employing innovative irrigation techniques and responsible water management to conserve vital resources effectively. By eschewing continuous flooding, DSR minimises evaporation losses and curtails water wastage, rendering it an eco-friendly and sustainable choice, particularly in water-scarce regions.

In addition to its impact on water conservation, DSR also plays a pivotal role in nurturing soil health and fertility. By circumventing the need for continuous flooding, DSR facilitates the retention of soil moisture and nutrients, thereby fostering improved soil structure and mitigating soil erosion. Notably, studies have shown that DSR results in higher levels of soil organic carbon and nitrogen compared to traditional flooded rice cultivation methods. This promising outcome underscores DSR's potential to enhance soil health and fertility over time, paving the way for more sustainable and productive agricultural systems.

Traditional rice cultivation methods place a significant economic burden on smallholder farmers and marginalised communities, owing to their labour and resource-intensive nature. In contrast, DSR emerges as a transformative alternative, streamlining processes and optimising resource usage to enhance profitability while concurrently promoting environmental sustainability. By eliminating labour-intensive procedures and optimising resource allocation, DSR not only boosts profitability but also champions climate-smart agriculture by reducing methane emissions and minimising the carbon footprint associated with rice cultivation.

Transitioning to DSR poses several challenges for farmers. Weed management is crucial, as DSR fields may require effective herbicides and weed control strategies to prevent weed competition. Additionally, pest management becomes more critical in DSR, as pests can damage emerging seedlings. Proper irrigation practices are necessary to support seed germination, and a shift in farming practices may require training and adjustments to adapt successfully to this modern cultivation method. To address challenges in transitioning to DSR, farmers can employ integrated weed management strategies, combining herbicides, cover cropping, and mechanical weeding. Pesticides and pest-resistant rice varieties can help manage pests effectively. Improved irrigation scheduling and water-saving techniques are essential for DSR success. Training and extension services can provide farmers with the knowledge and support needed to make a successful transition to this sustainable and efficient cultivation method. The cost-benefit analysis of adopting DSR has several factors, including the availability of free electricity, labour costs, and the cost of herbicides.

Moreover, DSR adoption has the potential to reduce methane emissions (CH4) from rice fields. This reduction can be quantified, audited, and incentivized through the issuance of carbon credits. According to research by National Institutes of Health, DSR shows estimated reduction to the tune of 1.6-11.4 million MT CO2 equivalent is expected with the adoption of DSR in the range of 15-40% of the rice area in India. These carbon credits are generated through DSR, providing additional income for farmers. In India, the value of one carbon credit is $40, equivalent to a reduction of one tonne of CO2 emissions.

For easier adoption of such sustainable innovations like DSR, Corteva is at the forefront by providing technical grooming of agriculture entrepreneurship and leadership training to build confidence, financial literacy, and negotiation tactics for agri entrepreneurs through shared value projects like our FPOs collaborations. Corteva partnered up with Water Resource Group to convert 40,000-acres of rice farmland towards DSR in three years in Uttar Pradesh, with an aim for 30% reduction in water utilisation, GHG emissions and labour requirement making rice farming sustainable.

To successfully drive the transition from transplanted rice to DSR with minimum fear and risk, allowing farmers to experience first-hand convenience and an equivalent or higher return on investment would require the agri input industry to closely work with the Central and state governments, plant breeders, farm machinery industry and farmers. Policy interventions and public-private partnerships (PPPs) are crucial for the mass adoption of DSR not only from cultivation perspective but also as low carbon rice positioning for discerning consumer.

The adoption of DSR has been steadily increasing, with notable success in states like Haryana, Punjab, UP, MP, and Bihar in India, where adoption rates have risen due to water scarcity and labor shortages. The potential for further growth remains substantial, especially in regions facing similar challenges and in countries seeking sustainable agricultural practices.

This article is authored by Anuja Kadian, head of government & industry affairs, Asia Pacific, Corteva Agriscience.