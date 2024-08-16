Budget 2024–25: Empowering women, advancing social justice

The Union Budget 2024–25 epitomises the government’s commitment to balancing high capital expenditures with robust welfare spending. This budget is designed to empower every section of society, driving socio-economic growth and development across the nation. It will empower every section of society. It reflects the government's dedication to ensuring that all Indians, irrespective of religion, caste, gender, and age, make substantial progress in realising their life goals and aspirations. The government has placed a strong emphasis on inclusive growth, focusing on four major segments of society: Garib (poor), Mahilayen (women), Yuva (youth), and Annadata (farmers). Women leadership (Photo by Pinterest)

Despite global economic uncertainties, including elevated asset prices, political instability, and shipping disruptions, India’s economic growth remains a beacon of stability. India's inflation remains low and stable, moving towards the 4% target, with core inflation (non-food, non-fuel) currently at 3.1%. Proactive government steps to ensure adequate market supplies of perishable goods have contributed significantly to this stability.

The budget marks a significant stride in promoting socio-economic development, with a strong focus on women's empowerment and social justice. The ministry of women and child development's budget has increased by 3%, from ₹25,449 crore in FY 23–24 to ₹26,092 crore in FY 24–25. Meanwhile, the department of social justice and empowerment has seen a substantial 32% increase, from ₹9,853 crore in FY 23–24 to ₹13,000 crore in FY 24–25. The budget for the department of empowerment of persons with disabilities remains unchanged at ₹1,225 crore.

The government has allocated over ₹3 lakh crore for schemes benefiting women and girls, aiming to foster women-led development. This historic allocation emphasises the government's commitment to empowering women and enhancing their role in the workforce. Key initiatives include the establishment of working women hostels in collaboration with industry partners and the creation of creches to facilitate higher participation of women in the workforce. These hostels will provide safe and convenient living arrangements for working women, while creches will support working mothers by offering reliable childcare services.

Furthermore, the government plans to partner with industries to organise women-specific skilling programmes and promote market access for women-led Self-Help Group (SHG) enterprises. These initiatives are designed to equip women with the skills needed to thrive in the workforce and support their entrepreneurial ventures, thereby driving economic growth and development.

To achieve social justice comprehensively, the government will adopt a saturation approach, ensuring that all eligible individuals are covered by various programmes, including those focused on education and health. This approach aims to empower marginalised communities by improving their capabilities and providing them with the tools needed to succeed.

Mission Shakti, a flagship initiative aimed at the empowerment of women, comprises two key components: Sambal and Samarthya. The budget for Sambal, which includes schemes for the safety and security of women, has increased from ₹462 crore in FY 23–24 to ₹629 crore in FY 24–25. This funding boost will enhance efforts to protect women from violence and ensure their safety in public and private spaces.

Samarthya, focused on the empowerment of women, has seen its allocation rise from ₹1,864 crore in FY 23–24 to ₹2,517 crore in FY 24–25. This increased funding will support various initiatives aimed at empowering women through education, skill development, and economic opportunities. By investing in these programmes, the government is fostering an environment where women can thrive and contribute to the nation's growth.

The government is committed to all-round and all-inclusive development, with a particular focus on enhancing welfare programmes for marginalised communities and improving infrastructure for social services. Central sector schemes, such as the Scholarships for Higher Education for Young Achievers Scheme for Scheduled Castes, are among the focus areas of the budget. These initiatives aim to provide educational opportunities and support to underprivileged communities, enabling them to break the cycle of poverty and achieve their full potential.

The budget underscores the government's dedication to women's empowerment and social justice. With the highest allocation for women-centric schemes in over a decade, the budget reflects a clear vision of women-led development and economic empowerment. By increasing the participation of women in the workforce, providing skilling programmes, and enabling greater market access for women SHGs, the government is paving the way for a more inclusive and equitable society.

In addition to empowering women, the budget's focus on social justice initiatives ensures that marginalised communities receive the support they need to thrive. The increased funding for critical programmes and the adoption of a comprehensive approach to social justice demonstrate the government's commitment to creating a more just and equitable society for all.

As India continues to progress towards becoming a developed nation, the budget serves as a testament to the government's unwavering commitment to fostering inclusive growth and empowering all citizens, regardless of their gender or socio-economic status.

This article is authored by Veerendra Mishra, external advisor, National Commission for Women and founder, Samvedna.