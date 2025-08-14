India’s youth has potential to define the global green economy

In 2025, India’s population is projected to reach 1.46 billion, with 68% in the working-age group (15–64 years). This is more than a demographic statistic; it is a moment of unprecedented possibility. India holds two unique advantages--the world’s largest youth population and the accelerating global shift towards sustainability, which is reshaping industries at their core. The real question is no longer whether sustainability will shape the future, but whether India’s young people will shape sustainability. Green economy (Shutterstock)

The transformation is well underway. LinkedIn’s Global Green Skills Report 2024 indicates that demand for green skills increased by 11.6% last year, while supply only rose by 5.6%. The demand for green skills is growing across various sectors such as construction (20.6%), manufacturing (13.2%), technology, information, media industry, and others. Therefore, green skills must now be seamlessly integrated into curricula to meet evolving industry needs. They are no longer a niche function but a core competency embedded across several important roles, prompting universities to weave them into courses that align with market demands.

India’s youth are not merely adapting to this shift; they’re determined to drive it. The LinkedIn report mentioned above highlights that 61% of Gen Z aspire to work in green jobs within the next five years, and 78% believe they can gain the necessary skills if given the right opportunities. This blend of ambition and optimism, supported by our demographic strength, places India at a pivotal moment. By equipping this generation with targeted skill development, fostering innovation, and enabling access to future-ready jobs, India has the potential not just to participate in but to lead the global green economy.

Education is the bridge between aspiration and achievement. According to the Times Higher Education Impact Rankings 2025, several Asian universities are leading in various UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), indicating a shift in curriculum and higher education priorities. Sustainability is no longer confined to niche courses; it is emerging as a guiding framework across disciplines, from engineering and agriculture to business, health care, and urban planning. This trend signals both opportunity and responsibility. As global industries embed sustainability into their core strategies, people with expertise in these principles will be in high demand, not just for their technical skills, but for their ability to innovate responsibly and create solutions that balance growth with environmental and social impact.

As a student-focused organisation, we have consistently witnessed the drive and determination of young learners – ambitious, adaptable, and eager to acquire skills that will help them grow and make a meaningful impact. They are true go-getters, willing to put in the effort not only to learn but to translate that knowledge into action. However, access powers ambition. Flexible, inclusive, and future-ready education financing can be a game-changer, empowering students to pursue courses that align with their aspirations and career goals without being constrained by financial barriers. This is where new-age NBFCs can play a pivotal role by financing programmes that equip students to create change, whether in their communities, industries, or the global arena.

We are already seeing this shift in action. While conventional postgraduate degrees such as MBA and those in STEM remain popular, students are increasingly opting for programmes that integrate sustainability into their core curriculum, signalling a generation that values both professional success and societal impact.

The theme for International Youth Day 2025, Local Youth Actions for the SDGs and Beyond, is a timely reminder that global leadership begins locally. Every city rethinking its infrastructure, every business embedding sustainability into its DNA, and every student committing to skills that advance the SDGs is part of a larger national momentum. With scale, intent, and capability on our side, the path forward is clear: if we align skill-building, industry collaboration, and equitable access to education, India’s youth will not just join the green economy, they will define it.

This article is authored by Amit Yadav, chief strategy officer, Avanse Financial Services.