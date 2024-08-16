The power of ‘allyship’ in creating an inclusive workplace

The beloved American memoirist, poet, and civil rights activist, Maya Angelou, once said, "…in diversity there is beauty and there is strength." This excerpt remains as significant today as it was in the past. Workplace (Unsplash/homajob)

Embracing diversity is vital in every facet of society, from our communities to our workplaces. While strides have been made in women's representation in the workplace, significant progress is still needed for underrepresented communities, particularly the LGBTQIA+ community.

When it comes to a modern vibrant workplace, diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) are not just ideals to strive for, but pillars upon which success is built. Among these pillars, ‘allyship’ stands as a testament to the collective strength that arises when individuals come together to support one another.

As per a report from 2023 by Diversity for Social Impact, companies embracing diverse allyship programmes experience a 21% increase in employee engagement compared to those without such initiatives. This diversity acts like the various pieces of a jigsaw puzzle, coming together to form a complete and inclusive work environment.

The following makes a great ally:-

Practice empathy: It’s extremely powerful to hear someone say, “I get you. I understand. I see why you feel this way.” Empathy is what makes human relationships, humane. How to be empathetic? Seek out resources and engage in open conversations to understand the challenges faced by underrepresented groups in your workplace. But go beyond knowledge; cultivate empathy by truly listening to their experiences and striving to see the world from their perspective.

Challenge your biases: We all have biases, but the key is recognising them. Reflect on your own assumptions and prejudices. When you witness a microaggression, challenge it – but do so with empathy and a willingness to learn.

Amplify underrepresented voices: Actively listen to colleagues from underrepresented groups and encourage their participation in meetings. Pay attention to nonverbal cues that might indicate someone feels unheard. Attentively listen to their points and ensure their contributions are acknowledged by the team.

Be a career champion: If you have privilege of any kind, become a mentor or sponsor for colleagues from underrepresented groups. Offer guidance, connect them with relevant resources, and advocate for their growth opportunities. Treat everyone as an individual, respecting their choices and valuing their unique perspectives.

It's imperative for organisations to walk the talk. Building an inclusive workplace isn't just a trend; it's a crucial necessity for modern society. A workplace culture that enforces guidelines for inclusivity and equality is far superior to one that expects issues to be swept under the carpet. True progress comes from creating environments where diversity is celebrated, equality is upheld, and every voice is heard and respected. But, how can this be accomplished?

Open communication and psychological safety: First things first - create a safe space for open communication and feedback, where employees feel comfortable reporting discrimination or bias without fear of reprisal. Conduct anonymous surveys to gauge employee sentiment and identify areas for improvement.

DE&I training: Provide ongoing DE&I training for all employees, from leadership down. This training should focus not just on identifying biases but also on fostering open-mindedness and understanding for diverse perspectives.

Inclusive hiring practices: Actively seek out and recruit talent from underrepresented communities. Review your hiring practices to identify and remove any unconscious bias. One of the ways is to organise hiring drives for marginalised communities and give them a platform that recognises their value.

Celebrate diversity and respect individuality: Recognise and celebrate the diverse backgrounds and experiences of your workforce. Organise cultural events, highlight the achievements of all employees, and create a work environment where everyone feels valued for their unique contributions and respected for their individual choices.

Lead by example: Leadership commitment to DE&I is essential. When leaders actively promote allyship, hold themselves accountable, and celebrate diverse perspectives, it sets the tone for the entire organisation. Remember, a company’s value system starts at the top.

The true strength of an organisation lies in its ability to foster an environment where every individual can thrive. Allyship is the catalyst that can turn this vision into reality. By committing to educating oneself, amplifying marginalised voices, advocating for diverse representation, fostering safe environments, embracing intersectionality, and engaging in mentorship, allies can spearhead significant change.

The ultimate goal is to create a workplace where diversity is not only acknowledged but celebrated, equity is actively pursued, and inclusion is deeply woven into the organisational fabric. This not only benefits LGBTQIA+ individuals but enriches the entire workforce, driving creativity, collaboration, and success. In essence, the power of allyship transforms workplaces into communities where everyone has the opportunity to shine and contribute to their fullest potential.

This article is authored by Bhavya Misra, CHRO, Godrej Capital.