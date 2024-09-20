Women leaders at the forefront of SDG efforts

Women are at the epicentre of various global challenges and continue to be disproportionately impacted by them. In developing countries especially, the obstacles include limited access to necessities, lack of economic resources and opportunities, and underrepresentation in decision-making in personal, social and economic spheres. A critical factor underlying these persistent challenges is the scarcity of women in high-level decision-making positions across sectors. Women’s Leadership in the Development Sector by Arthan and Rockefeller Foundation finds that only 18% of the largest nonprofits in India have women CEOs. According to a LinkedIn Survey, their representation across other industries remains in the 12% - 30% range. The result is a dearth of socially and commercially oriented solutions and policies that are centred around women. It must be acknowledged that without women's perspectives to inform policy and strategy, the solutions aimed at achieving women’s equity and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) are bound to fall short. Therefore, elevating women to leadership roles across sectors is a prerequisite for sustainable development. Women leaders (Pixabay)

The Covid-19 pandemic strained global health care systems and economies. Amid this crisis, women's leadership in response to the pandemic stood out. A UN Women Policy Brief shines a spotlight on women leaders’ response to the pandemic. Women-led governments implemented swift, comprehensive measures, combining decisive action with empathetic communication. Their approach included rapid implementation of confinement measures, widespread testing, and transparent public health information.

In India, Kerala’s Covid-19 response led by KK Shailja (health minister for Kerala during the pandemic) was globally recognised for its approach and efficacy. The Kudumbashree programme, a network of women's self-help groups, was crucial in reaching families and communities. Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHAs) and frontline health workers conducted surveillance and ensured quarantine adherence. Women actively contributed to Covid-19 response, from screening passengers to running community kitchens and leading hygiene education efforts.

Beyond the pandemic, women leaders are spearheading climate action, tackling one of the most pressing global challenges.

Take Christiana Figueres, for instance. As executive secretary of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change from 2010 to 2016, she revitalised global climate negotiations after the disappointing 2009 Copenhagen conference. Figueres' collaborative approach brought together diverse stakeholders, culminating in the landmark 2015 Paris Agreement. Her leadership demonstrated how women can effectively navigate complex international challenges.

At the grassroots level, women have been equally impactful. The Green Belt Movement in Kenya, founded by the late Professor Wangari Maathai in 1977, stands as a prime example. What began as an initiative to encourage rural women to plant trees--reducing their time spent collecting firewood - has blossomed into a far-reaching environmental and social movement. With over 51 million trees planted and thousands of women trained in sustainable practices, the Green Belt Movement now advocates for political accountability, gender equality, and sustainable livelihoods across Africa.

A McKinsey & Company's UK study found that a 10% rise in gender diversity led to a 3.5% increase in earnings before interest and taxes. Experts consistently find that women perform better on 84% of key leadership competencies than men, driving inclusivity and better relationships with key stakeholders. However, the absence of women in organisations and key decision-making bodies is palpable. In the 10 years preceding 2023, the percentage of women in the Conference of Parties (COP) – a platform where the world builds consensus on climate action targets – has stagnated at 34%.

Gender disparities in leadership also persist across education, health care, and Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) sectors – where women's presence in the workforce is significant. Brazil has a stark imbalance in education, with 75% of school leadership candidates being men, while Bulgaria's history of over 140 years shows only five out of 96 education ministers have been women. The health care sector exhibits a similar trend: Women constitute 71% of the global workforce but occupy only 26% of leadership positions. Moreover, women from low and middle-income countries hold just 9% of board seats in global health decision-making bodies. The water management sector also reflects this disparity, with women holding less than half of the government roles related to WASH. In some nations, their presence in rural water management decision-making roles is notably minimal, further highlighting the gender gap in leadership across these critical sectors.

The 17 SDGs that we are supposed to achieve by 2030 include 85 gender-related targets, out of which 54 are gender-specific and 34 are gender-relevant. SDG 5 is about gender equality itself. Despite the clear emphasis on the issue, we are far from achieving gender equality. The Global Gender Gap Report, 2024 finds that the world will take 134 years to reach full gender parity. Given how women’s representation and leadership are vital to sustainable development, it is not surprising that we are not on track to meet the 2030 SDG deadline either.

Systemic biases that trivialise women’s labour, obstruct their agency and leave them exposed to violence ranging from physical to emotional, financial and mental are major detriments to women’s participation and advancement in various fields. Besides, these clear pathways to progress that encompass gaps in career can also hold them back from attaining higher positions.

These troubling statistics across sectors point to systemic biases that impede women’s advancement to leadership. Therefore, policy changes are imperative.

Ensuring workplace safety: Unsafe workplaces significantly impact women’s participation and prevent a talent pipeline for leadership roles. A 2021 study by Chakraborty and Lohawala found that each additional crime per 1,000 women in a district discourages 32 women from formal employment. While the policy for Prevention of Sexual Harassment at the Workplace is vital and legally mandated, it is also important to guarantee women proper amenities for rest, hygiene and ensure that the entire workplace is sensitized towards women’s issues and necessary accommodations.

Governments and organisations should enforce gender quotas in leadership positions. Gender-responsive policies​ such as inclusive work environments with flexible hours, maternity leave, and childcare support can help balance professional and personal responsibilities​. Targeted education and training programmes, such as scholarships and mentorships to build necessary skills are also essential. Access to financial resources: Supporting microfinance for women-led organisations can help create a diverse base of grassroots leaders across sectors. Mentorship and sponsorship opportunities for promising young women can lead to a strong talent pipeline that can accelerate the pace of women’s leadership.

Supporting microfinance for women-led organisations can help create a diverse base of grassroots leaders across sectors. Mentorship and sponsorship opportunities for promising young women can lead to a strong talent pipeline that can accelerate the pace of women’s leadership. Advancing women’s rights: While not directly related to leadership, women’s rights are a crucial factor in enabling participation in opportunities. Their health, person, and agency must be protected at all costs. Governments, non-profits, and law enforcement bodies must realise the critical urgency of safeguarding these rights and create an environment that helps them thrive.

Fortunately, there is growing acknowledgement of women leaders and their positive contribution to inclusive development and structural changes. Women’s participation in decisive roles must be catalysed through groundbreaking policies and immediate action. Our visions of the world we want might vary, but they are based on the foundation of justice and equity – and to achieve that foundation, women must lead.

This article is authored by Naghma Mulla, CEO, EdelGive Foundation.