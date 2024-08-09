 Crime in India: A critical review of data collection and analysis - Hindustan Times
Crime in India: A critical review of data collection and analysis

ByRamanath Jha
Aug 09, 2024 05:57 PM IST

This paper is authored by Ramanath Jha, ORF.

Safe countries bestow multiple social and economic benefits on the individual and larger community. Therefore, crime levels must be controlled. While India is a relatively peaceful country by global standards, there is significant scope for improvement in terms of policing, the national criminal justice system, and how data on crimes is collected and analysed. Amid India’s rapid urbanisation, it is crucial to study the various facets of criminality from the city perspective to foster safe and productive environments.

Countries that are peaceful, orderly, and have a safe environment enable their communities to enjoy a sense of security about life and livelihood. Safe countries allow individuals to participate in leisure and productive activities without fear, accruing substantial social and economic benefits for the state. Industry, commerce, and businesses typically prefer to be located in areas with low crime rates and, consequently, low costs associated with criminal activities (such as insurance premiums and losses from theft or damage).

The report can be accessed by clicking here.

This paper is authored by Ramanath Jha, ORF.

© 2024 HindustanTimes
