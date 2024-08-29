India-Malaysia ties elevated to comprehensive strategic partnership

India and Malaysia officially upgraded their bilateral ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership during the visit of Malaysian Prime Minister (PM) Anwar Ibrahim to India in August 2024. This marks a significant enhancement in their relationship, building upon the 2010 Strategic Partnership and the 2015 Enhanced Strategic Partnership. New Delhi, India - Aug. 20, 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, shakes hand with his Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim before their delegation level meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, on Tuesday, August 20, 2024. (Photo by Arvind Yadav/ Hindustan Times)

The upgraded partnership encompasses many areas, including trade, defence, digital technology, education, and culture. The key agreements signed during the visit were MoUs on workers' mobility, digital technologies, culture, tourism, sports, and education. India also agreed to work with Malaysia on its request to join the BRICS grouping, a move that PM Ibrahim has advocated.

Economic ties between the two nations are set to deepen further, with both sides expressing satisfaction over the record-high bilateral trade of $19.5 billion in 2023. The target is to increase this to $25 billion by 2025. The leaders also discussed expanding cooperation in digital technologies, with a focus on fintech, cybersecurity, and artificial intelligence. The establishment of the Malaysia-India Digital Council is expected to accelerate collaboration in these areas.

Geopolitical issues, particularly the stability of the Indo-Pacific region, were central to the discussions. Both nations reiterated their commitment to freedom of navigation and peaceful resolution of disputes, aligning with international law, including UNCLOS 1982. The leaders condemned terrorism in all its forms and agreed on the need to address the linkages between terrorism and transnational organised crime.

Defence cooperation is another key pillar of the upgraded partnership, with both sides agreeing to intensify military exchanges, joint exercises, and defence industry collaboration. This includes potential joint ventures in defence production and research and development.

The visit also emphasised the importance of people-to-people ties, with agreements to expand cooperation in higher education, traditional medicine, and tourism. Notable initiatives include the establishment of an Ayurveda Chair at Universiti Tunku Abdul Rahman in Malaysia and the creation of the Tiruvalluvar Chair of Indian Studies at Universiti Malaya.

Tourism and cultural exchanges are set to receive a boost, with both nations committed to enhancing air connectivity and easing visa regimes. Malaysia's designation of 2026 as Visit Malaysia Year is expected to attract more Indian tourists, further strengthening the cultural bond between the two countries. Addressing Malaysia's food security concerns, India agreed to a special allocation of 200,000 metric tonnes of white rice, in addition to the 170,000 tonnes allocated for the year. This decision reflects the importance of agricultural cooperation and the mutual reliance on food exports.

Despite the positive momentum, the relationship has faced challenges, including Malaysia's criticism of India's domestic policies and the ongoing issue of the extradition of Zakir Naik. However, both leaders emphasised the need to move past these issues, with PM Ibrahim acknowledging the importance of learning from India's multi-aligned approach to global conflicts.

In conclusion, the elevation of India-Malaysia ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership reflects the mutual desire to strengthen and diversify their relationship across multiple domains. As both nations navigate the complexities of the 21st century, this partnership is poised to contribute significantly to regional stability, economic growth, and global cooperation.

This article is authored by Ananya Raj Kakoti and Gunwant Singh, scholars, international relations, Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi.